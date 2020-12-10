HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian secondary has performed despite losing key starter

Permian head football coach Jeff Ellison said that he’s noticed that his team has to deal with and handle difficult and different situations. One unit that got an early test even before the season began was the secondary.
The Panthers’ defense had to overcome the loss of senior safety Kendyn Armstrong, who suffered an injury during the team’s scrimmage against Amarillo High and has not played this season.
In his place, a group of sophomores and juniors have stepped up to fill the void and Ellison credits them for growing up and making the unit a strength over the course of the season.
“Kendyn was such a big loss for us early, one, because he ran the back end and did an outstanding job,” Ellison said. “It was hard for him, but what it did was that it made a lot of kids have to grow up real quick and step into different roles not just as players but as leaders on the field.”
The two juniors — safety Kayden Baze and cornerback Corey McCoy — have stepped in to lead the way and help bring up sophomores Bryce Woody (safety) and Jayden Pruitt (cornerback) up to speed in their first year having an extensive role on the Panthers defense.
It wasn’t easy to start, however.
The year started a bit auspiciously in the team’s season opener against Abilene Cooper. That game saw the Panthers give up two long passing touchdowns in the first five minutes. The team responded with three defensive scores, including a pick-six by Woody.
“They made some mistakes early on being young but they continue to get better,” Ellison added. “Great competition makes you better and we’ve gone against some great quarterbacks and great receivers this year.”
After spending time at linebacker last season, Baze made the move to safety and has thrived in that spot for the Panthers. He finished as the regular-season leader with 71 tackles while also recording three pass breakups and recovering two fumbles. He says having that experience from last year has helped him make that transition towards leading others.
“Ever since the offseason started, I felt like I’ve always had that on my shoulders,” Baze said. “I take pride in being one of the leaders of our defense.”
McCoy shared a similar sentiment about stepping in as a leader. He said that not having Armstrong on the field with them made him realize he had to step up his play as well.
For him, the turning point came in a game against Amarillo Tascosa, where he intercepted a pass late in the first half that eventually turned into a Panthers touchdown. He is also confident of the potential that the unit has down the road.
“I think there’s a real bright future for us,” McCoy said. “A lot of us still have at least another year but we’re still focused on doing well to end to year and just trying to make big plays.”
All four players have all stepped up and made plays over the course of the season. McCoy and Woody both had interceptions in the district-title clincher against San Angelo Central and McCoy also finished the season with three pass breakups. Woody (48 tackles) and Pruitt (43) are fourth and fifth, respectively, in tackles and Pruitt also has four pass breakups and a sack.
The next challenge will be facing an El Paso Franklin team that has quickly become a familiar foe for the Panthers. As the postseason run begins for Permian, Ellison hopes that the secondary can continue to build off the regular-season success to give them a chance.
“I think the biggest thing is that if you look at our team as a whole, that’s one of the areas that’s been a constant for us,” Ellison said. “They’ve done an outstanding job. We’ve got two juniors and two sophomores that have started all year for us and they’ve gotten better and better.”