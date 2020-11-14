HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian pounces on Midland High, clinches playoff berth

The Permian football team will be playing in December.
The Panthers put together a dominant performance Friday to run away with a 42-14 victory against Midland High in District 2-6A play at Ratliff Stadium.
The victory improved Permian to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in district play, clinching a playoff berth. The Panthers will close out their regular-season schedule next week at San Angelo Central, then will have a bye before opening the bi-district playoffs on Dec. 4
Permian amassed 567 yards of offense, with 453 coming on the ground as nine different players carried the ball for the Panthers.
Wide receiver Shy-Stephens Dearly continued his assault on the Panthers record book with three more touchdown receptions, giving him a regular-season record 14.
It was when, not if, for Stephens-Deary in his chase of the record and the Panthers wasted no time getting him into the end zone.
After forcing the Bulldogs (1-6, 1-3) to punt on the opening possession of the game, Permian drove 68 yards in six plays to get on the scoreboard, with Stephens-Deary outrunning Midland High’s Daniel Garcia on a post pattern from 35 yards out, catching a perfectly thrown pass from Terry for the 7-0 lead just 3:59 into the game.
Stephens-Deary took sole possession of the mark in the second quarter, catching a bubble screen on the right side, splitting a pair of defenders at the line of scrimmage and then outrunning the Bulldogs’ defenders for a 51-yard touchdown with 7:21 remaining in the first half.
Midland High found the end zone on the ensuing drive, using a 38-yard pass from Landry Walls to Brian’zai Perez, followed by a 30-yard run by Garcia to set up a first-and-goal at the Panthers’ 4.
After Garcia was stopped for no gain on first down, he powered over the right side on second down for the touchdown with 5:05 to play in the second quarter.
Those were the first points for Midland High against Permian since the second quarter of the 2018 game.
