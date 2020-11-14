  • November 14, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian pounces on Midland High, clinches playoff berth - Odessa American: Football

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian pounces on Midland High, clinches playoff berth

Permian 42, Midland High 14

Midland High............ 0.... 7     0     7   —    14

Permian.................. 14.. 21     7     0   —    42

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Permian: Shy Stephens-Deary 35 pass from Harper Terry (Tate Terry kick), 8:09. Drive: 6 plays, 68 yards, 2:42. Key play: On second-and-7 at the Permian 35, running back Terran Limuel went over the right side for 14 yards to the 49.

Permian: Harper Terry 3 run (Tate Terry kick), 5:38. Drive: 1 play, 3 yards, :06. Key play: The Panthers defense blocked a punt, with Kayden Baze returning the block to the Bulldogs’ 3.

Second Quarter

Permian: Andy Castillo 4 run (Tate Terry kick), 10:37. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 2:50. Key play: After the Panthers had a 23-yard touchdown pass called back on a penalty, running back Terran Limuel rushed for 26 yards on second-and-17 from the Midland High 30 for a first-and-goal at the 4.

Permian: Shy Stephens-Deary 51 pass Harper Terry (Tate Terry kick), 7:51. Drive: 2 plays, 55 yards, :47.

Midland High: Daniel Garcia 4 run (Chris Ruiz kick), 5:05. Drive: 6 plays, 77 yards, 2:35. Key play: On third-and-5 from the Midland High 28, quarterback Landry Walls connected with wide receiver Brina’zai Perez for 38 yards to the Permian 34. Daniel Garcia then rushed for 30 yards on the next play to set up the touchdown.

Permian: Andy Castillo 1 run (Tate Terry kick), 3:30. Drive: 5 plays, 77 yards, 1:28. Key play: On back-to-back plays, quarterback Harper Terry ran the option for 37 yards and 27 yards to move the ball from the Panthers’ 35 to Bulldogs’ 1.

Third Quarter

Permian: Shy Stephens-Deary 7 pass from Zach Wheeler (Tate Terry kick), 2:58. Drive: 10 plays, 80 yards, 5:43. Key play: On second-and-5 at the Permian 47, quarterback Zach Wheeler ruan the option around the left side for 14 yards. When the Bulldogs were called for a personal foul penalty following the play, Permian had first-and-10 at the 24.

Fourth Quarter

Midland High: Daniel Garcia 64 pass from Landry Walls (Chris Ruiz kick), 5:07. Drive: 4 plays, 71 yards, 1:05.

———

TEAM STATISTICS

                          Midland High            Permian

First Downs........................ 10.................... 22

Total Yards...................... 241.................. 567

Rushes-Yards.............. 31-85............. 45-453

Passing........................... 156.................. 114

Comp-Att-Int............... 8-17-1............... 6-8-1

Fumbles-Lost................... 1-1................... 2-2

Punts-Avg.................... 6-24.0................... 0-0

Penalties-Yards............. 6-70................. 4-45

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Midland High: Daniel Garcia 15-85, Tecumseh Williams 11-41, Landry Walls 4-(-11).

Permian: Rodney Hall 8-99, Terran Limuel 8-88, Harper Terry 5-77, Zach Wheeler 5-54, Andy Castillo 8-51, Shy Stephens-Deary 2-31, Lucas Salazar 2-27, Bra’dyn Brooks 6-24, Johnny Martinez 1-2.

Passing

Midland High: Landry Walls 8-17-1—156.

Permian: Harper Terry 3-4-0—97, Zach Wheeler 3-4-1—17.

Receiving

Midland High: Daniel Garcia 1-64, Brian’zai Perez 3-61, Tecumseh Williams 2-18, Jakob Vines 1-8, Jake Worley 1-3.

Permian: Shy Stephens-Deary 3-93, Terran Limuel 1-11, Devon Pierce 2-10.

Interceptions

Midland High: Jacob Smith 1-39.

Permian: Amarion Garrett 1-0.

Posted: Friday, November 13, 2020 11:47 pm

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian pounces on Midland High, clinches playoff berth By Lee Scheide lscheide@oaoa.com, 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Permian football team will be playing in December.

The Panthers put together a dominant performance Friday to run away with a 42-14 victory against Midland High in District 2-6A play at Ratliff Stadium.

The victory improved Permian to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in district play, clinching a playoff berth. The Panthers will close out their regular-season schedule next week at San Angelo Central, then will have a bye before opening the bi-district playoffs on Dec. 4

Permian amassed 567 yards of offense, with 453 coming on the ground as nine different players carried the ball for the Panthers.

Wide receiver Shy-Stephens Dearly continued his assault on the Panthers record book with three more touchdown receptions, giving him a regular-season record 14.

It was when, not if, for Stephens-Deary in his chase of the record and the Panthers wasted no time getting him into the end zone.

After forcing the Bulldogs (1-6, 1-3) to punt on the opening possession of the game, Permian drove 68 yards in six plays to get on the scoreboard, with Stephens-Deary outrunning Midland High’s Daniel Garcia on a post pattern from 35 yards out, catching a perfectly thrown pass from Terry for the 7-0 lead just 3:59 into the game.

Stephens-Deary took sole possession of the mark in the second quarter, catching a bubble screen on the right side, splitting a pair of defenders at the line of scrimmage and then outrunning the Bulldogs’ defenders for a 51-yard touchdown with 7:21 remaining in the first half.

Midland High found the end zone on the ensuing drive, using a 38-yard pass from Landry Walls to Brian’zai Perez, followed by a 30-yard run by Garcia to set up a first-and-goal at the Panthers’ 4.

After Garcia was stopped for no gain on first down, he powered over the right side on second down for the touchdown with 5:05 to play in the second quarter.

Those were the first points for Midland High against Permian since the second quarter of the 2018 game.

Contact Lee Scheide on Twitter @OALeeScheide, on Facebook at OA Lee Scheide, or call 432-333-7703.

Posted in , , on Friday, November 13, 2020 11:47 pm. | Tags: , ,



