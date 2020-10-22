HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian keeps trying to find right fit

Starting lineups and depth charts are fluid situations with any football team, especially at the high school level.
Coaches, whether from injuries, academics, graduation, a global pandemic or players just not being able to make the needed plays, are constantly forced to make substitutions with the “next man up” mentality firmly entrenched in everyone’s minds.
That’s not to say there aren’t moments of trepidation until the newcomers prove they are capable of getting up to speed.
Shining during weekday practices is one thing; performing under the lights on Friday, with teammates counting on you and family and friends looking on, is completely different.
Permian head coach Jeff Ellison, and his coaching staff, have navigated the changes since practice began in September, constructing a team capable of competing each week despite the loss of players who opted not to play or have been injured.
Also, as the Panthers have constructed a team that is capable of competing each week in 2020, the makeup of the starting 22 players on offense and defense bodes very well for the next few years.
Offensively, Permian puts six seniors on the field, led by quarterback Harper Terry, lineman Blayne Porras and wide receivers Shy Deary, Terran Limuel and Cade Tschauner.
Senior lineman Antonio Sanchez moves into the starting lineup this week as the lone change on the offensive side of the football.
“We have some great senior leadership,” Permian offensive coordinator Thad Fortune said. “Harper at quarterback, our wide receivers and the left side of the line.
“The right side of the line, from the center out, are juniors and a sophomore. We have (running back) Tristan (Johnson), who is a junior, and (wide receiver) Lucas Salazar, who is a junior, and they are all getting valuable experience that is only going to help us.”
Porras, the starting left guard for the Panthers, is helping to mentor his younger teammates along the offensive line.
Working each day in the trenches with them has given him the confidence to know that they are capable of getting the job done under the lights and that the program is in good hands for the future.
“We are all on the same page,” Porras said. “Cade (Owen, center), Harris (Sewell, right guard) and Cooper (Sheehan, right tackle) all are working hard and it shows.
“If we are successful on the line, then the offense is going to be successful. Those are the things I learned from the seniors and it’s my job to pass that along to the new guys.”
Defensively, the Panthers have gotten a bit younger with sophomore Gage Plymell stepping into the starting lineup because of injuries.
That put just three seniors on the field for Permian on defense — linebacker Amarion Garrett and defensive linemen William Payne and Joaquin Gonzalez.
If Plymell was feeling overwhelmed making his first varsity start in the team’s district opener against longtime rival Midland Lee, he didn’t show it, finishing with nine tackles (four solo, five assists) in the Panthers’ 55-44 victory.
“He did a good job,” Permian defensive coordinator Vance Washington said after the contest. “Whenever you put a young kid out there you never know how it’s going to go, but he didn’t seemed overwhelmed by the situation and did his job.”
Now it’s the job of everyone on the Panthers’ roster to continue their solid start to the season going as they travel to face Abilene High tonight at Shotwell Stadium.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
It’s been five years since the schools have met, but Porras is looking forward to renewing the district rivalry with the Eagles.
“Abilene always has a strong team,” he said. “We haven’t played them in a while, but we just have to do what we know we can do.
“We have a chance to go 4-1 and be 2-0 in district. We had a big win last week, but we’re ready to play.”
