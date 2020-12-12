HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian holds off Franklin for bi-district victory

It was not the cleanest game that the Permian football team played. In the end, however, it was the result that the Panthers were hoping for.
Permian scored 30 unanswered points in the second and third quarters and that was enough to hold on for a 37-26 victory against El Paso Franklin in a Class 6A Division I bi-district playoff game Friday at Ratliff Stadium.
The Panthers (8-2) advanced to the area round and will play Southlake Carroll at 4 p.m. next Friday at Wildcat Stadium in Abilene. The Dragons advanced with a 49-14 victory against Haltom City Haltom.
El Paso Franklin finished its season at 2-6.
Permian led 37-14 to end the third quarter, but had to withstand a late Franklin surge thanks to Cougars quarterback Cameron Byrd.
Byrd completed two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to Angel Jurado and Devyn Clark.
Franklin recovered an onside kick after Jurado’s reception and scored again to cut the deficit to 11 but, that was as close as it got.
“We just have to cut out our mistakes; That was the deal for us,” Permian head coach Jeff Ellison said. “We turned the ball over early and then just not doing a very good job of tackling.
“Still, we’re going to enjoy this win. I’m proud of our kids and our coaching staff and we’ll get right back to it tomorrow.”
Permian had to withstand early pressure from Franklin. After stopping the Cougars on their first drive, Permian’s initial drive stalled after a Hector Feria interception at the Cougars’ 3.
Steven Powers carried the workload from there, breaking off a 64-yard run on the second play of the drive and capping it with an 8-yard touchdown run to put Franklin ahead late in the opening quarter.
Permian had an answer on its next drive as quarterback Harper Terry connected with Shy Stephens-Deary for a 21-yard touchdown pass.
It was the 18th touchdown catch of the season by Stephens-Deary, breaking the program’s single-season record previously held by Roy Williams. The extra point was missed, however, and the Panthers still trailed 7-6 early in the second quarter.
Permian got its own big play on the next Franklin drive as Jayden Pruitt intercepted a Franklin pass and returned it 55 yards to the Cougars’ 10.
The Panthers scored four plays later on a 1-yard run by Terry. Terry added another scoring run on Permian’s first possession of the second half.
Special teams also proved to be a turning point in the second quarter as two plays eventually led to Permian scores.
The first came on a mishandled Franklin punt that resulted in Permian taking over inside the Franklin 15. The other came when Kayden Baze converted a fake punt run that kept a drive alive.
Those resulted in a 2-yard touchdown run by Andy Castillo and a 26-yard field goal by Hayden Kidd, respectively, as the Panthers took a 23-7 halftime lead.
“I felt we could play with them,” Franklin head coach Daren Walker said. “I’m very pleased we took that second drive and scored and I thought we were going to be able to do that all night.
“We just could never get it quite going again and it was just because of a lot of self-inflicted wounds.”
Tristan Johnson added another touchdown run late in the third quarter to cap the scoring for the Panthers and the Permian defense made its final stop with four minutes to go in the fourth quarter to seal the outcome.