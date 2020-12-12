  • December 12, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian holds off Franklin for bi-district victory - Odessa American: Football

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian holds off Franklin for bi-district victory

Permian 37, El Paso Franklin 26

Class 6A Division I Bi-District Playoff

Friday at Ratliff Stadium

El Paso Franklin........ 7.... 0     7   12   —    26

Permian.................... 0.. 23   14     0   —    37

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

El Paso Franklin: Steven Powers 8 run (Taj Westrick kick), 0:50. Drive: 7 plays, 97 yards, 2:10. Key plays: Franklin’s Hector Facio intercepted a pass while Permian was driving in the red zone and Powers broke off a 64-yard run two plays later to move the Cougars in Panthers territory.

Second Quarter

Permian: Shy Stephens-Deary 21 pass from Harper Terry (kick failed), 11:20. Drive: 4 plays, 57 yards, 1:22. Key plays: Lucas Salazar broke off a 26-yard run to move the ball to the Franklin 23-yard line.

Permian: Harper Terry 1 run (Stephens-Deary pass from Terry), 6:42. Drive: 4 plays, 10 yards, 1:57. Key plays: Permian’s Jayden Pruitt intercepted a Franklin pass off a deflection and returned it 55 yards to the Cougars 10-yard line.

Permian: Andy Castillo 2 run (kick failed), 3:24. Drive: 3 plays, 28 yards, 1:35. Key play: Permian was set up a short field after a fumbled snap on a Franklin punt put the ball at the Cougars 13-yard line.

Permian: FG 26 Hayden Kidd, 0:16. Drive: 12 plays, 39 yards, 2:08. Key plays: Kayden Baze converted an 11-yard run on a fake punt to keep the drive alive. After a penalty, Zach Wheeler completed a 23-yard pass to Andy Castillo to move the ball back into Franklin territory.

Third Quarter

Permian: Harper Terry 1 run (Tate Terry kick), 9:36. Drive: 5 plays, 61 yards, 2:18. Key plays: Harper Terry broke open a 46-yard run on 3rd down and 3 to set the Panthers up at the Franklin 5-yard line.

El Paso Franklin: Angel Jurado 57 pass from Cameron Byrd (Taj Westrick kick), 5:48. Drive: 5 plays, 63 yards, 3:42. Key plays: Franklin got a first down after Permian was called for a face mask penalty that move the ball up to the Cougars 44-yard line.

Permian: Tristan Johnson 1 run (Tate Terry kick), 1:44. Drive: 10 plays, 70 yards, 4:04. Key plays: Harper Terry completed a 29-yard pass to Rodney Hall to move the Panthers into the red zone. Four plays later, Terry found Stephens-Deary on a 5-yard pas on 4th down and 3 to keep the drive alive.

Fourth Quarter

El Paso Franklin: Angel Jurado 21 pass from Cameron Byrd (pass failed), 11:28. Drive: 7 plays, 45 yards, 2:08. Key play: Devyn Clark returned the kickoff 37 yards to put the ball in Permian territory to start the drive.

El Paso Franklin: Devyn Clark 17 pass from Cameron Byrd (run failed), 9:00. Drive: 7 plays, 46 yards, 2:26. Key play: Franklin recovered an onside kick to ensure an extra possesion.

———

TEAM STATISTICS

                                  Franklin            Permian

First Downs........................ 16.................... 15

Total Yards...................... 355.................. 362

Rushes-Yards............ 33-210............. 41-228

Passing........................... 145.................. 134

Comp-Att-Int............. 10-19-1........... 10-18-1

Fumbles-Lost................... 1-0................... 0-0

Punts-Avg.................... 2-14.0.............. 1-36.0

Penalties-Yards............. 7-44................. 7-51

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

El Paso Franklin: Steven Powers 19-144, Cameron Byrd 11-58, Devyn Clark 1-11, Jordan Morales 1-0, Angel Jurado 1-(-3).

Permian: Harper Terry 18-107, Lucas Salazar 4-41, Andy Castillo 9-26, Johnny Martinez 2-17, Shy Stephens-Deary 4-15, Kayden Baze 1-11, Rodney Hall 1-6, Tristan Johnson 2-5.

Passing

El Paso Franklin: Harper Terry 10-17-1—111, Zach Wheeler 1-1-0—23.

Permian: Cameron Byrd 10-19-1—145.

Receiving

El Paso Franklin: Angel Jurado 3-93, Devyn Clark 4-33, Noel Moreno 3-19.

Permian: Shy Stephens-Deary 5-59, Rodney Hall 1-29, Andy Castillo 1-23, Lucas Salazar 3-16, Devon Pierce 1-7.

Interceptions

El Paso Franklin: Hector Facio 1-0.

Permian: Jayden Pruitt 1-55.

Posted: Saturday, December 12, 2020 12:10 am

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian holds off Franklin for bi-district victory By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

It was not the cleanest game that the Permian football team played. In the end, however, it was the result that the Panthers were hoping for.

Permian scored 30 unanswered points in the second and third quarters and that was enough to hold on for a 37-26 victory against El Paso Franklin in a Class 6A Division I bi-district playoff game Friday at Ratliff Stadium.

The Panthers (8-2) advanced to the area round and will play Southlake Carroll at 4 p.m. next Friday at Wildcat Stadium in Abilene. The Dragons advanced with a 49-14 victory against Haltom City Haltom.

El Paso Franklin finished its season at 2-6.

Permian led 37-14 to end the third quarter, but had to withstand a late Franklin surge thanks to Cougars quarterback Cameron Byrd.

Byrd completed two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to Angel Jurado and Devyn Clark.

Franklin recovered an onside kick after Jurado’s reception and scored again to cut the deficit to 11 but, that was as close as it got.

“We just have to cut out our mistakes; That was the deal for us,” Permian head coach Jeff Ellison said. “We turned the ball over early and then just not doing a very good job of tackling.

“Still, we’re going to enjoy this win. I’m proud of our kids and our coaching staff and we’ll get right back to it tomorrow.”

Permian had to withstand early pressure from Franklin. After stopping the Cougars on their first drive, Permian’s initial drive stalled after a Hector Feria interception at the Cougars’ 3.

Steven Powers carried the workload from there, breaking off a 64-yard run on the second play of the drive and capping it with an 8-yard touchdown run to put Franklin ahead late in the opening quarter.

Permian had an answer on its next drive as quarterback Harper Terry connected with Shy Stephens-Deary for a 21-yard touchdown pass.

It was the 18th touchdown catch of the season by Stephens-Deary, breaking the program’s single-season record previously held by Roy Williams. The extra point was missed, however, and the Panthers still trailed 7-6 early in the second quarter.

Permian got its own big play on the next Franklin drive as Jayden Pruitt intercepted a Franklin pass and returned it 55 yards to the Cougars’ 10.

The Panthers scored four plays later on a 1-yard run by Terry. Terry added another scoring run on Permian’s first possession of the second half.

Special teams also proved to be a turning point in the second quarter as two plays eventually led to Permian scores.

The first came on a mishandled Franklin punt that resulted in Permian taking over inside the Franklin 15. The other came when Kayden Baze converted a fake punt run that kept a drive alive.

Those resulted in a 2-yard touchdown run by Andy Castillo and a 26-yard field goal by Hayden Kidd, respectively, as the Panthers took a 23-7 halftime lead.

“I felt we could play with them,” Franklin head coach Daren Walker said. “I’m very pleased we took that second drive and scored and I thought we were going to be able to do that all night.

“We just could never get it quite going again and it was just because of a lot of self-inflicted wounds.”

Tristan Johnson added another touchdown run late in the third quarter to cap the scoring for the Panthers and the Permian defense made its final stop with four minutes to go in the fourth quarter to seal the outcome.

Posted in , on Saturday, December 12, 2020 12:10 am.

