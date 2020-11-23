  • November 23, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian Basin honor roll for Nov. 23 - Odessa American: Football

e-Edition Subscribe
Don't Miss:

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian Basin honor roll for Nov. 23

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, November 23, 2020 9:19 pm

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian Basin honor roll for Nov. 23 OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

BRAYDEN FUENTES

>> School: McCamey

>> Height: 6-foot-1

>> Weight: 175

>> Class: Junior

>> Position: Wide receiver/Free safety

>> Last Week: Caught seven passes for a season-high 138 yards with two touchdowns and made a team-high 16 tackles in a 34-31 Class 2A Division II area playoff victory against Wheeler.

 

IVAN RUBIO

>> School: McCamey

>> Height: 6-foot-0

>> Weight: 195

>> Class: Senior

>> Position: Quarterback

>> Last Week: Accounted for 297 total yards and four touchdowns in as the Badgers advanced to the third round of the playoffs. Rubio completed 14 of 25 passes for 247 yards with two TDs and rushed for 50 yards and two scores on 11 carries.

 

MARKEESE LAWRENCE

>> School: Andrews

>> Height: 5-foot-10

>> Weight: 154

>> Class: Senior

>> Position: Wide receiver/Free safety

>> Last Week: Capped his high school career with 13 receptions for 237 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-20 Class 4A Division I area payoff loss against Dumas. Lawrence finished the season with 60 catches for 979 yards and 12 touchdowns.

 

KANON GIBSON

>> School: Wink

>> Height: 6-foot-1

>> Weight: 185

>> Class: Sophomore

>> Position: Quarterback/Free safety

>> Last Week: Completed 18 of 30 passes for 320 yards with four touchdowns, rushed for 31 yards and made a team-leading 15 tackles in a 34-28 Class 2A Divion II area playoff loss against Wellington.

 

JAXON WILLIS

>> School: Crane

>> Height: 5-foot-11

>> Weight: 180

>> Class: Junior

>> Position: Quarterback

>> Last Week: Completed 27 of 43 passes for 294 yards with two touchdowns and rushed for 52 yards and a score in a 35-25 Class 3A Division II area playoff loss against Childress.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , on Monday, November 23, 2020 9:19 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Top Picks

Please enter a valid ID.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Fair
59°
Humidity: 80%
Winds: S at 18mph
Feels Like: 56°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 69°/Low 55°
Partly cloudy and windy. Lows overnight in the mid 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 75°/Low 36°
Windy with times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 67°/Low 44°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]