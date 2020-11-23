HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian Basin honor roll for Nov. 23

BRAYDEN FUENTES
>> School: McCamey
>> Height: 6-foot-1
>> Weight: 175
>> Class: Junior
>> Position: Wide receiver/Free safety
>> Last Week: Caught seven passes for a season-high 138 yards with two touchdowns and made a team-high 16 tackles in a 34-31 Class 2A Division II area playoff victory against Wheeler.
IVAN RUBIO
>> School: McCamey
>> Height: 6-foot-0
>> Weight: 195
>> Class: Senior
>> Position: Quarterback
>> Last Week: Accounted for 297 total yards and four touchdowns in as the Badgers advanced to the third round of the playoffs. Rubio completed 14 of 25 passes for 247 yards with two TDs and rushed for 50 yards and two scores on 11 carries.
MARKEESE LAWRENCE
>> School: Andrews
>> Height: 5-foot-10
>> Weight: 154
>> Class: Senior
>> Position: Wide receiver/Free safety
>> Last Week: Capped his high school career with 13 receptions for 237 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-20 Class 4A Division I area payoff loss against Dumas. Lawrence finished the season with 60 catches for 979 yards and 12 touchdowns.
KANON GIBSON
>> School: Wink
>> Height: 6-foot-1
>> Weight: 185
>> Class: Sophomore
>> Position: Quarterback/Free safety
>> Last Week: Completed 18 of 30 passes for 320 yards with four touchdowns, rushed for 31 yards and made a team-leading 15 tackles in a 34-28 Class 2A Divion II area playoff loss against Wellington.
JAXON WILLIS
>> School: Crane
>> Height: 5-foot-11
>> Weight: 180
>> Class: Junior
>> Position: Quarterback
>> Last Week: Completed 27 of 43 passes for 294 yards with two touchdowns and rushed for 52 yards and a score in a 35-25 Class 3A Division II area playoff loss against Childress.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.