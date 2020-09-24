HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian Basin capsules for Sept. 25

LUBBOCK ESTACADO MATADORS AT ANDREWS MUSTANGS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Mustang Bowl.
>> Records: Lubbock Estacado 1-3; Andrews 3-1.
>> Last Week: Lubbock Estacado def. Hereford, 41-6; Andrews def. Seminole, 54-13.
>> Radio: FM-105.5 (Andrews)
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: Andrews quarterback E.J. Lopez earned recognition as the Class 4A Ford Tough Texas High School Player of the Week for his performance against Seminole. Lopez finished 21-of-32 passing for 387 yards and seven touchdowns and completed passes to seven different receivers. Lopez is averaging 301.3 yards passing per game this season. … Antwoine Jones leads the Matadors with 171 yards rushing on 29 carries, with two touchdowns.
PECOS EAGLES AT FORT STOCKTON PANTHERS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Panther Stadium.
>> Records: Pecos 1-1; Fort Stockton 1-3.
>> Last Week: Pecos did not play; Fort Stockton lost to Monahans, 39-21.
>> Radio: AM-1400 (Pecos); AM-860/FM-94.3 (Fort Stockton).
>> Last Season: Fort Stockton 35, Pecos 13.
>> Notes: The Eagles have been prolific on the ground, gaining more than 1,000 yards rushing in their first two games, while passing for just 12 yards. Junior Ricardo Serrano leads the team with 445 yards rushing on 48 carries with eight touchdowns. Ezekiel Saldana (22-243-3) and Abel Velasquez (15-185-1) complete the Eagles’ trio of top running backs. … The Panthers are seemingly a one-player team on offense righ tnow, with quarterback Dominic Aguilar leading the team in passing (31 of 75, 414 yards, five touchdowns) and rushing (54 carries, 386 yards, two touchdowns). No other Panthers player has scored a rushing touchdown.
GREENWOOD RANGERS AT CANYON EAGLES
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Happy State Bank Stadium, Canyon.
>> Records: Greenwood 2-1; Canyon 3-0.
>> Last Week: Greenwood did not play; Canyon def. Borger, 40-3.
>> Radio: greenwoodsportsradio.com.
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: The Rangers got a break last week after three tough opening games and it should help them heal up some players with some early-season nagging injuries. Senior running back Trey Cross leads the team with 286 yards rushing and five touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Ty Flowers is growing into the starting position.
MONAHANS LOBOES AT LAMESA GOLDEN TORNADOES
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Tornado Stadium, Lamesa.
>> Records: Monahans 1-3; Lamesa 1-3.
>> Last Week: Monahans def. Fort Stockton, 39-21; Lamesa def. Amarillo River road, 32-29.
>> Radio: FM-98.3 (Monahans); AM-690/FM-105.1 (Lamesa).
>> Last Season: Monahans 54, Lamesa 13.
>> Notes: Several players helped the Loboes break into the win column last week against rival Fort Stockton. Wide receiver Ja’Marcus Pickens finished with three touchdowns and nearly 150 yards of total offense, punt returner Michael Lopez set up Monahans in great scoring position twice and Leonard Davis had an interception to shut down the Panthers in a key spot of the game.
SEMINOLE INDIANS AT MULESHOE MULES
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Benny Douglas Stadium, Muleshoe.
>> Records: Seminole 0-4; Muleshoe 2-2.
>> Last Week: Seminole lost to Andrews, 54-13; Muleshoe def. Tulia, 21-14.
>> Radio: AM-1250/FM-106.3 (Seminole).
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: The Indians are struggling but have played four teams that are a combined 12-3 and have scored 584 points this season (38.9 points per game). Lost in the record is the fact that sophomore quarterback Blake Flowers (73-of-141 passing, 884 yards, four touchdowns) is helping to change the perception of the Indians’ offense from a triple-option scheme to one that can strike quickly from anywhere on the field. Jason Mejia has been the workhorse in the backfield with 41 carries for 264 yards and three touchdowns. Elijah Beard has been Flowers’ top target with 20 receptions for 274 yards and one touchdown.
DENVER CITY MUSTANGS AT CRANE GOLDEN CRANES
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, El Ave Stadium, Crane.
>> Records: Crane 2-0; Denver City 2-2.
>> Last Week: Crane def. Kermit 40-30; Denver City lost to Pampa, 74-28.
>> Radio: myelave.com (Crane); mustangsportsradio.com (Denver City).
>> Last Season: Denver City 42, Crane 20.
>> Notes: The Golden Cranes play in back-to-back weeks for the first time this season. They’ll be facing a Mustangs team looking to erase the bad taste of last week’s rout at the hands of Pampa. … Crane’s offense goes through quarterback Jaxon Willis (30-of-56 passing, 584 yards, nine touchdowns), while its defense has been led by Juan Pulido (22 tackles, one sack) and Isaias Sanchez (17 tackles, two sacks).
COMPASS ACADEMY COUGARS AT LOCKNEY LONGHORNS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday,
>> Records: Compass Academy 0-3; Lockney 3-0.
>> Last Week: Compass Academy did not play; Lockney def. Plains, 41-26.
>> Radio: network1sports/station/krew
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: The Cougars got an unexpected week off when their game against Slaton was canceled due to COVID-19 precautions. … Compass Academy last played on Sept. 11 against McCamey. … Lockey is averaging 34 points a game during its season-opening three-game winning streak.
IRAAN BRAVES AT ROCKSPRINGS ANGORAS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Angora Field, Rocksprings.
>> Records: Iraan 0-2; Rocksprings 3-0.
>> Last Week: Iraan did not play; Rocksprings def. Harper, 32-26.
>> Radio: None.
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: It doesn’t get any easier for the Braves this week as they travel to face the Angoras, who have scored 106 points in their three victories.
WINK WILDCATS AT SMYER BOBCATS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bobcat Stadium, Smyer.
>> Records: Wink 4-0; Smyer 3-1.
>> Last Week: Wink def. Eldorado, 61-46; Smyer def. Seagraves, 20-0.
>> Radio: west11sports.com (Wink).
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: The Wildcats have been scoring at will, averaging 42.5 points per game, while allowing 26 points per contest. … Quarterback Kanon Gibson has passed for 628 yards and nine touchdowns, while rushing for 643 yards and nine touchdowns. Senior running back Mason Morgan has 507 yards rushing on 84 carries and six touchdowns. Jordan Tally and Brock Gibson each have three rushing touchdowns, while Brock Gibson and Morgan have 45 and 40 tackles, respectively, to lead the team.
SIERRA BLANCA VAQUEROS AT MARFA SHORTHORNS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Martin Field, Marfa.
>> Records: Sierra Blanca 0-1; Marfa 0-2.
>> Last Week: Sierra Blanca lost to Buena Vista, 46-42; Marfa lost to Balmorhea, 52-0.
>> Radio: None.
>> Last Season: Sierra Blanca 53, Marfa 8.
>> Notes: One team is going to break into the win column after this, with both teams struggling to start the season. … The Shorthorns look to rebound after last week’s loss to state-ranked Balmorhea.
SANDERSON EAGLES AT FORT DAVIS INDIANS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Bart Coan Field.
>> Records: Sanderson 1-2; Fort Davis 1-2.
>> Last Week: Sanderson lost to Van Horn, 40-20; Fort Davis did not play.
>> Radio: FM-92.7 (Fort Davis).
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: The Indians are in the middle of a numbers game, with just seven healthy players after a loss to Mertzon Irion County two weeks ago. Fort Davis got a much-needed week off and should benefit from playing at home against the Eagles.
LAMESA KLONDIKE COUGARS AT BUENA VISTA LONGHORNS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Longhorn Stadium, Imperial.
>> Records: Lamesa Klondike 4-0; Buena Vista 3-1.
>> Last Week: Lamesa Klondike def. Meadow, 46-0; Buena Vista def. Sierra Blanca 46-42.
>> Radio: None.
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: Klondike comes into the game ranked seventh in the Class 1A Division II polls, while the Longhorns sith 45th in the Division I rankings.
VAN HORN EAGLES AT GARDEN CITY BEARKATS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bearkat Stadium.
>> Records: Van Horn 1-0; Garden City 2-2.
>> Last Week: Van Horn def. Sanderson, 40-20; Garden City def. Eden, 77-54.
>> Radio: None.
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: Van Horn entered the six-man realm with a solid victory against Sanderson. The triumph moved the Eagles up to No. 27 in the Class 1A Division I rankings. They get a much different test this week against 18th-ranked Garden City, especially after a long road trip (219 miles) to Bearkat Stadium. … Van Horn quarterback Jeremaine Corralez passed for 122 yards and four touchdowns last week, but it will be the Eagles’ defense that will be tested the most this week.
CALVERT TROJANS AT RANKIN RED DEVILS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Red Devil Stadium, Rankin.
>> Records: Calvert 2-1; Rankin 3-1.
>> Last Week: Calvert did not play; Rankin def. Leakey, 98-97.
>> Radio: mixlr.com/red-devil.radio (Rankin).
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: One week after battling back in the final minute of play to earn the one-point victory, the fourth-ranked Red Devils return home to host the Trojans, ranked third in Class 1A Division II. … De’Shon Goodley rushed for 294 yards and five touchdowns, while Justin Rodriguez added another 264 yards rushing and four touchdowns in the victory.
