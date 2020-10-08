HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian Basin Capsules for Oct. 9

CANYON EAGLES AT ANDREWS MUSTANGS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Mustang Bowl, Andrews.
>> Records: Canyon 5-0; Andrews 5-1.
>> Last Week: Canyon def. Levelland, 40-0; Andrews def. Hereford, 51-7.
>> Radio: FM-105.5 (Andrews).
>> Last Season: Andrews 41, Canyon 22.
GREENWOOD RANGERS AT SWEETWATER MUSTANGS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Mustang Bowl, Sweetwater.
>> Records: Greenwood 3-2 overall, 1-0 District 1-4A Division II; Sweetwater 4-1, 1-0.
>> Last Week: Greenwood def. Pecos, 39-10; Sweetwater def. Snyder, 47-28.
>> Radio: greenwoodsportsradio.com
>> Last Season: Greenwood 56, Sweetwater 28.
SNYDER TIGERS AT MONAHANS LOBOES
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Estes Memorial Stadium, Monahans.
>> Records: Snyder 2-3 overall, 0-1 District 1-4A Division II; Monahans 2-4, 0-0.
>> Last Week: Snyder lost to Sweetwater, 47-28; Monahans lost to Seminole, 28-21.
>> Radio: FM-98.3 (Monahans).
>> Last Season: Monahans 42, Snyder 27.
SEMINOLE INDIANS AT LUBBOCK ESTACADO MATADORS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Lowrey Field, Lubbock.
>> Records: Seminole 2-4; Lubbock Estacado 1-5.
>> Last Week: Seminole def. Monahans, 28-21; Lubbock Estacado lost to Bushland, 46-7.
>> Radio: AM-1250/FM-106.3 (Seminole).
>> Last Season: Did not play.
BROWNFIELD CUBS AT KERMIT YELLLOW JACKETS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Walton Field, Kermit.
>> Records: Brownfield 0-5 overall, 0-1 District 1-3A Division I; Kermit 0-4, 0-1.
>> Last Week: Brownfield lost to Shallowater, 57-6; Kermit lost to Slaton, 19-8.
>> Radio: 98xfm.com
>> Last Season: Brownfield 22, Kermit 6.
ALPINE FIGHTIN' BUCKS VS. PERRYTON RANGERS
>> Time, Date, Place: 6 p.m., Sundown.
>> Records: Alpine 3-2; Perryton.
>> Last Week: Alpine def. Reagan County, 14-12; Perryton.
>> Radio: AM-1240 (Alpine).
>> Last Season: Did not play.
COMPASS ACADEMY COUGARS AT CRANE GOLDEN CRANES
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, El Ave Stadium, Crane.
>> Records: Compass Academy 0-4; Crane 3-1.
>> Last Week: Compass Acadmey did not play; Crane lost to Wink, 34-20.
>> Radio: myelave.com.
>> Last Season: Did not play.
PLAINS COWBOYS AT IRAAN BRAVES
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Brave Stadium, Iraan.
>> Records: Plains 0-5; Iraan 0-3.
>> Last Week: Plains lost to Sudan, 45-14; Iraan lost to Anthony, 49-6.
>> Radio: None.
>> Last Season: Did not play.
SEAGRAVES EAGLES AT WINK WILDCATS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Wildcat Field, Wink.
>> Records: Seagraves 2-3; Wink 6-0.
>> Last Week: Seagraves def. Roscoe, 32-6; Wink def. Crane, 34-20.
>> Radio: west11sports.com.
>> Last Season: Did not play.
GRANDFALLS-ROYALTY COWBOYS AT FORT DAVIS INDIANS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m., Bart Coan Field, Fort Davis.
>> Records: Grandfalls-Royalty 2-3; Fort Davis 2-3.
>> Last Week: Grandfalls-Royalty lost to Van Horn, 46-0; Fort Davis lost to Sierra Blanca, 39-32.
>> Radio: FM-92.7 (Alpine).
>> Last Season: Grandfalls-Royalty 48, Fort Davis 0.
LENORAH GRADY WILDCATS AT BUENA VISTA LONGHORNS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Longhorn Stadium, Imperial.
>> Records: Lenorah Grady 3-3; Buena Vista 4-2.
>> Last Week: Lenorah Grady def. Robert Lee, 62-14 ; Buena Vista def. Sanderson, 60-14.
>> Radio: None.
>> Last Season: Did not play.
VAN HORN EAGLES AT SIERRA BLANCA VAQUEROS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Gabriel Sanchez Memorial Stadium, Sierra Blanca.
>> Records: Van Horn 2-1; Sierra Blanca 2-1.
>> Last Week: Van Horn def. Grandfalls-Royalty, 46-0; Sierra Blanca def. Fort Davis, 39-32.
>> Radio: None.
>> Last Season: Did not play.
RANKIN RED DEVILS AT LUBBOCK HOME SCHOOL CHRISTIAN
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Lubbock.
>> Records: Rankin 5-1; Lubbock Home School Christian
>> Last Week: Rankin def. Nueces Canyon, 54-6; Lubbock Home School Christian
>> Radio: mixlr.com/red-devil-radio.
>> Last Season: Did not play.
—LEE SCHEIDE
