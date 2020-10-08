  • October 8, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian Basin Capsules for Oct. 9 - Odessa American: Football

e-Edition Subscribe
Don't Miss:
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian Basin Capsules for Oct. 9

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, October 8, 2020 9:49 pm

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian Basin Capsules for Oct. 9 OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

CANYON EAGLES AT ANDREWS MUSTANGS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Mustang Bowl, Andrews.

>> Records: Canyon 5-0; Andrews 5-1.

>> Last Week: Canyon def. Levelland, 40-0; Andrews def. Hereford, 51-7.

>> Radio: FM-105.5 (Andrews).

>> Last Season: Andrews 41, Canyon 22.

 

GREENWOOD RANGERS AT SWEETWATER MUSTANGS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Mustang Bowl, Sweetwater.

>> Records: Greenwood 3-2 overall, 1-0 District 1-4A Division II; Sweetwater 4-1, 1-0.

>> Last Week: Greenwood def. Pecos, 39-10; Sweetwater def. Snyder, 47-28.

>> Radio: greenwoodsportsradio.com

>> Last Season: Greenwood 56, Sweetwater 28.

 

SNYDER TIGERS AT MONAHANS LOBOES

>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Estes Memorial Stadium, Monahans.

>> Records: Snyder 2-3 overall, 0-1 District 1-4A Division II; Monahans 2-4, 0-0.

>> Last Week: Snyder lost to Sweetwater, 47-28; Monahans lost to Seminole, 28-21.

>> Radio: FM-98.3 (Monahans).

>> Last Season: Monahans 42, Snyder 27.

 

SEMINOLE INDIANS AT LUBBOCK ESTACADO MATADORS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Lowrey Field, Lubbock.

>> Records: Seminole 2-4; Lubbock Estacado 1-5.

>> Last Week: Seminole def. Monahans, 28-21; Lubbock Estacado lost to Bushland, 46-7.

>> Radio: AM-1250/FM-106.3 (Seminole).

>> Last Season: Did not play.

 

BROWNFIELD CUBS AT KERMIT YELLLOW JACKETS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Walton Field, Kermit.

>> Records: Brownfield 0-5 overall, 0-1 District 1-3A Division I; Kermit 0-4, 0-1.

>> Last Week: Brownfield lost to Shallowater, 57-6; Kermit lost to Slaton, 19-8.

>> Radio: 98xfm.com

>> Last Season: Brownfield 22, Kermit 6.

 

ALPINE FIGHTIN' BUCKS VS. PERRYTON RANGERS

>> Time, Date, Place: 6 p.m., Sundown.

>> Records: Alpine 3-2; Perryton.

>> Last Week: Alpine def. Reagan County, 14-12; Perryton.

>> Radio: AM-1240 (Alpine).

>> Last Season: Did not play.

 

COMPASS ACADEMY COUGARS AT CRANE GOLDEN CRANES

>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, El Ave Stadium, Crane.

>> Records: Compass Academy 0-4; Crane 3-1.

>> Last Week: Compass Acadmey did not play; Crane lost to Wink, 34-20.

>> Radio: myelave.com.

>> Last Season: Did not play.

 

PLAINS COWBOYS AT IRAAN BRAVES

>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Brave Stadium, Iraan.

>> Records: Plains 0-5; Iraan 0-3.

>> Last Week: Plains lost to Sudan, 45-14; Iraan lost to Anthony, 49-6.

>> Radio: None.

>> Last Season: Did not play.

 

SEAGRAVES EAGLES AT WINK WILDCATS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Wildcat Field, Wink.

>> Records: Seagraves 2-3; Wink 6-0.

>> Last Week: Seagraves def. Roscoe, 32-6; Wink def. Crane, 34-20.

>> Radio: west11sports.com.

>> Last Season: Did not play.

 

GRANDFALLS-ROYALTY COWBOYS AT FORT DAVIS INDIANS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m., Bart Coan Field, Fort Davis.

>> Records: Grandfalls-Royalty 2-3; Fort Davis 2-3.

>> Last Week: Grandfalls-Royalty lost to Van Horn, 46-0; Fort Davis lost to Sierra Blanca, 39-32.

>> Radio: FM-92.7 (Alpine).

>> Last Season: Grandfalls-Royalty 48, Fort Davis 0.

 

LENORAH GRADY WILDCATS AT BUENA VISTA LONGHORNS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Longhorn Stadium, Imperial.

>> Records: Lenorah Grady 3-3; Buena Vista 4-2.

>> Last Week: Lenorah Grady def. Robert Lee, 62-14 ; Buena Vista def. Sanderson, 60-14.

>> Radio: None.

>> Last Season: Did not play.

 

VAN HORN EAGLES AT SIERRA BLANCA VAQUEROS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Gabriel Sanchez Memorial Stadium, Sierra Blanca.

>> Records: Van Horn 2-1; Sierra Blanca 2-1.

>> Last Week: Van Horn def. Grandfalls-Royalty, 46-0; Sierra Blanca def. Fort Davis, 39-32.

>> Radio: None.

>> Last Season: Did not play.

 

RANKIN RED DEVILS AT LUBBOCK HOME SCHOOL CHRISTIAN

>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Lubbock.

>> Records: Rankin 5-1; Lubbock Home School Christian

>> Last Week: Rankin def. Nueces Canyon, 54-6; Lubbock Home School Christian

>> Radio: mixlr.com/red-devil-radio.

>> Last Season: Did not play.

—LEE SCHEIDE

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , , , , on Thursday, October 8, 2020 9:49 pm. | Tags: ,

Top Picks

Please enter a valid ID.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
73°
Humidity: 34%
Winds: SE at 12mph
Feels Like: 73°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 88°/Low 56°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 50s.

friday

weather
High 93°/Low 59°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 50s.

saturday

weather
High 99°/Low 60°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]