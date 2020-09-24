  • September 24, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian adds Week 2 game with Mesquite Horn - Odessa American: Football

e-Edition Subscribe
Don't Miss:

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian adds Week 2 game with Mesquite Horn

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, September 24, 2020 8:42 pm

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian adds Week 2 game with Mesquite Horn OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Permian football team has added a new opponent to its 2020 schedule.

The Panthers will be facing Mesquite Horn on the road at 7 p.m. next Friday at Hanby Stadium in Mesquite.

The week was originally left as an open date for the Panthers, but will now see Permian travel to play a nondistrict game.

It will be the second of three nondistrict games for the Panthers this season. Permian will face visit Amarillo Tascosa on Oct. 9 in its final nondistrict game.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , on Thursday, September 24, 2020 8:42 pm. | Tags: ,

Top Picks

Please enter a valid ID.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
74°
Humidity: 36%
Winds: SE at 10mph
Feels Like: 74°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 91°/Low 62°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low 60s.

friday

weather
High 94°/Low 64°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 60s.

saturday

weather
High 97°/Low 65°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]