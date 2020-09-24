HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian adds Week 2 game with Mesquite Horn

The Permian football team has added a new opponent to its 2020 schedule.
The Panthers will be facing Mesquite Horn on the road at 7 p.m. next Friday at Hanby Stadium in Mesquite.
The week was originally left as an open date for the Panthers, but will now see Permian travel to play a nondistrict game.
It will be the second of three nondistrict games for the Panthers this season. Permian will face visit Amarillo Tascosa on Oct. 9 in its final nondistrict game.
