HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Panthers look to control emotions, Bronchos

Posted: Thursday, November 5, 2020 9:15 pm

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Panthers look to control emotions, Bronchos By Lee Scheide lscheide@oaoa.com, 432-333-7703 Odessa American

Forget about the records, recent history and overall numbers.

When Permian and Odessa High meet Friday for the 62nd time, adrenalin will be the fuel for the first 12 minutes as both teams try to get their emotions in check and their offenses in sync.

After that, it’s anyone’s guess.

These are players that have been facing each other for the better part of a decade, from youth football through middle school and now under the lights at Ratliff Stadium.

If there is one game that every person on each sideline is going to sell out for his teammates, this is the one.

“We know that we are going to be getting the best they have,” Permian linebacker Parker Gwilliam said. “That’s what we expect and that’s what we are preparing for.

“This is the rivalry game that everyone wants to win. We’re working hard and ready to go.”

It hasn’t been much of a rivalry since the 1960s, with the Panthers holding a 50-10-1 advantage against the Bronchos.

Odessa High has been more competitive since the turn of the century, posting five of its victories in the series between 2004 and 2013, including back-to-back wins in 2004-2005 and 2009-2010.

The Panthers, however, have won the past six.

Permian linebacker coach Mason Munguia was a quarterback/defensive back for Odessa High during the 2003-2005 seasons, losing the first contest and then winning the next two, and remembers what it was like to walk on the field for the crosstown battle.

The combined margin of victory for the three games: four points.

“You had fans in the stands for all the games during the season,” he said. “But playing in front of a packed stadium, it was amazing.

“It won’t be the same with the number of people this year, but it’s still OHS-Permian and the game that everyone wants to win.”

Permian quarterback Harper Terry is one of those that would like to see the Panthers on the right side of the scoreboard after 48 minutes.

He’s helped Permian to a 4-2 overall record this season, 2-1 in District 2-6A play. A victory Friday would put the Panthers in prime playoff position.

Terry was the backup quarterback last season to Easton Hernandez and saw some playing time against the Bronchos in a mop-up role during a 24-0 victory.

This time, as the starter, Terry is looking to keep the emotions in check while guiding his team to victory.

“It’s going to feel a little bit different because it’s a big-time rivalry, but you have to try and treat it like it’s any other game,” he said. “You can’t hype it up too much, you have to treat it like a normal game.

“We know that they are going to give us their absolute best and we are going to have to give them our absolute best and just have to outplay them.”

The Panthers are heading into the contest on the heels of a victory against Wolfforth Frenship in which they shut down the Tigers in the fourth quarter and rallied for a 36-27 win.

Permian, however, has been inconsistent on offense the past two games, playing well for two quarters while struggling through the other half of the game.

Terry knows that has to change. Gwilliam knows it has to change.

The entire Panthers’ team knows that has to change and it’s something that head coach Jeff Ellison has spoken about during practice this week.

“We haven’t really played four quarters since our game against Mesquite Horn,” Ellison said of the 51-10 victory in the second week of the season.

“We played well against (Midland) Lee, but not a full game and then struggled against Abilene in the second half and Frenship for most of the first half. We need to put four quarters together and that’s what we’ve talked about to the players.”

Contact Lee Scheide on Twitter @OALeeScheide, on Facebook at OA Lee Scheide, or call 432-333-7703.

Posted in , on Thursday, November 5, 2020 9:15 pm.

