HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Odessa High tabs Ortiz to take over program

The search is over.
Odessa High School introduced Dusty Ortiz as the new head football coach and campus athletic administrator Wednesday in a ceremony at the school’s Performing Arts Center.
Ortiz comes to the Permian Basin after six years as the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator at Keller Timber Creek High School.
He replaces Danny Servance, who was reassigned in January after five seasons leading the program.
“I’m excited to be here,” Ortiz said following the announcement. “Potentially this is a diamond in the rough.
“I’ve researched the records in the past and (former coach) Ron King did a great job when he was here; I know it’s here. We need to build a little excitement in the community, bring in the families and just get to work.”
Ortiz was one of more than 30 candidates for the opening and made it through two rounds of interviews after Odessa High principal Mauricio Marquez and the search committee had identified the top seven choices following input from current Bronchos’ players, along with community members.
Those seven candidates went through an interview and the final three were selected from that group.
Tracey Borchardt, announced Tuesday as the new Executive Director of Athletics for ECISD, was part of the committee that interviewed Ortiz, along with showing him around Odessa High last week.
She came away impressed.
“It was just the way he really drew us in, not only on football, but everything,” Borchardt said. “It’s all the sports, all the athletes; he just had a charisma that came across that he was ready to make a difference in everyone’s life, not just a few lives and that was a big piece of the puzzle that we were looking for and we’re excited for that.”
Ortiz grew up in Hart, between Lubbock and Amarillo, playing on both sides of the line of scrimmage before moving to Angelo State on a defensive scholarship.
He moved to the offensive line his second year with the Rams.
After graduation he moved back to Hart to coach at his old high school, hoping to be a role model for the kids still in the program.
“Our community is really small; this community is 20, 40 times bigger,” Ortiz said. “I wanted to go back and give to the kids because in my hometown you don’t see a whole lot of success and I want to show them that I did it and you can too.
“My family and I were there for two years before moving to (Buda) Hays High School and down there the kids were no different than they are here and we were beating teams like Cedar Park and Lake Travis. They just had tradition, they had consistency and they have a plan and that’s what we are going to have here.”
Hays was just the first of seven stops in Ortiz’s coaching ladder, moving from Buda to Caney Creek, Keller Central, Bay City, Oak Ridge and Chisholm Trail before finally settling at Timber Creek in 2015.
A defensive coordinator for much of his coaching career, he did work as the offensive line coach and run-game coordinator in 2013 at Oak Ridge, giving him a better appreciation of what the offensive side of the football deals with, along with a better idea of how to attack on defense.
He also understands what it takes to turn programs around.
“The word culture gets thrown around a lot,” Ortiz said. “We are going to change their habits and build confidence the way I’ve done it with other programs I’ve been with.
“The offseason, those nine months, that’s when you build the foundation and we’re not going to skip any steps. We’ll have a great weight program, a great speed and agility program and a great character program.
“This is going to be a family.”
