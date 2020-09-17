  • September 17, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Odessa High, Permian radio schedules released

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Odessa High, Permian radio schedules released

Posted: Thursday, September 17, 2020 8:42 pm

Odessa American

West Texas Radio Group announced is schedule Thursday for broadcasts of Odessa High and Permian football games this season.

Permian’s opener against Abilene Cooper is scheduled for 7 p.m. next Thursday on KHKX-FM 99.1. The Bronchos’ opener against Lubbock Monterey will air at 7 p.m. next Friday on KMCM-FM 96.9.

The stations are currently scheduled to air 16 games, eight for each team. The teams will each have four regular-season games on KMCM and four on KHKX. The games will also be available online through the stations’ websites or on their mobile apps.

A full broadcast schedule is available online at www.97gold.com.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

