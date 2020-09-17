HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Odessa High, Permian radio schedules released

West Texas Radio Group announced is schedule Thursday for broadcasts of Odessa High and Permian football games this season.
Permian’s opener against Abilene Cooper is scheduled for 7 p.m. next Thursday on KHKX-FM 99.1. The Bronchos’ opener against Lubbock Monterey will air at 7 p.m. next Friday on KMCM-FM 96.9.
The stations are currently scheduled to air 16 games, eight for each team. The teams will each have four regular-season games on KMCM and four on KHKX. The games will also be available online through the stations’ websites or on their mobile apps.
A full broadcast schedule is available online at www.97gold.com.
