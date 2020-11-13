HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Odessa High employing more youth as season progresses

The Odessa High football team has dealt with a number of challenges both on and off the field this season. The Bronchos did not play their first game until Oct. 8 and have also had to make changes to their sub-varsity program due to lower numbers, going down to one junior varsity team as opposed to two.
Those factors — along with injuries and the effects of COVID-19 — have created a situation where several underclassmen have made their varsity debuts at some point the first four games of the season.
“Because of COVID and not having the kids out that you usually would have, it’s been an exceptional year for bringing those young kids up,” head coach Danny Servance said. “That’s why we’ve had as many young guys up on varsity as we do now. It’s just a different year all around.”
Sophomores Trey Ford and Jose Guerrero are two examples of underclassmen getting extended playing time on both sides of the ball. Ford, who has spent most of his time at cornerback and receiver, said that he’s starting to get settled in to his expanded role.
“I think the speed of the game was the biggest thing for me,” Ford said. “Our coaches have prepared us well for it to the point that whenever I get on the field, I just need to go and make a play.”
As for Guerrero, he’s gotten plenty of reps on the offensive line, mostly at right guard. Like Ford, Guerrero said the speed of the game was one of the biggest things he had to adapt to along with the size of the defensive linemen he goes up against every week.
He credited his coaches for getting him to understand what to expect.
“I felt prepared and it did feel good to get back in the game,” Guerrero said. “I’m a lot more confident since I played that first game.”
Servance said he’s seen that confidence grow over the course of the season.
He credited players like Ford and Guerrero for showing a strong work ethic and willingness to step up when called upon. Both players are expected to continue in those roles again Friday as Odessa High faces Midland Lee in its next District 2-6A game.
Despite the circumstances, Servance added that this experience can prove to be valuable down the road.
“You can’t get anybody ready, especially a kid that young, for a Friday night game besides getting that experience,” he said. “It’s been good for them and they’ll benefit from it and I think the team will, also.”
Guerrero shared a similar view as his head coach, adding that his focus is to keep working on his craft and help the team any way that he can.
“It’s going to be good work for us,” he said. “We’re going against some bigger guys and if we just we keep working, I think that it will pay off and help us in the long run.”
Guerrero and Ford are not the only sophomores and underclassmen to see playing time early. Linebacker Jesus Carrasco and defensive lineman Da’Mareon Gray have had extended playing time on defense for the Bronchos. On offense, freshmen running back Dejuan Green and receiver Ivan Carreon have seen some action.
There are plenty of new faces for Odessa High, but Ford said it’s important to also take their cues from the seniors trying to lead the way and set an example.
“We know that our captains are going to lead the way,” Ford said. “And whenever they leave, we know that players like Jose and I will have to step up when we get our turn.”