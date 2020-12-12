HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Midland Lee routs El Paso Montwood

MIDLAND The Midland Lee football team opened the postseason with a rout, defeating El Paso Montwood 66-21 in a Class 6A Division I bi-district playoff game Friday at Grande Communications Stadium.
The Rebels (9-1) dominated the first half, leading 56-0 against the Rams (5-4) after two quarters.
Midland Lee advanced to face the winner of the Euless Trinity-Timber Creek game, which is being played Saturday, in the area round next week.
In a display of sportsmanship, the seniors for El Paso Montwood were introduced individually before the game. Because of COVID-19 restrictions in El Paso, this was the first game this season that the Rams had fans in the stands to watch them play.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.