HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: McCamey linemen key to Badgers' success

Football coaches are quick to point out that any success a team enjoys starts up front.
McCamey’s Michael Woodard is no different.
The Badgers have enjoyed solid play on both the offensive and defensive lines in their run to the Class 2A Division II state quarterfinals despite a relatively small group to put on the field. Two-way duty is just a fact of life at smaller schools, and McCamey’s linemen rarely spend time on the bench.
“There’s three seniors in that group (of five starting offensive linemen), and all three of them start on the defensive line, as well,” Woodard said. “It’s probably a minor miracle that they have held up to that workload.
“Not only are they banging every snap on offense, they’re banging every snap on defense. And they’re having to get after it consistently. There’s no taking plays off. The O-line and D-line don’t have plays going away from them. They have a job on every single play, and it’s going to be physical.
“They’ve got their minor dings and little things that they’ve tweaked here, but they’ve been hungry, consistent and healthy all year long. We’ve been lucky. Those guys are in the training room getting something worked on every day because they’re banged up. But when it’s go time, they go.”
The starting quintet of left tackle Angel Alonzo, left guard Jayson Pagan, center Rigo Molina, right guard Isaiah Garcia and right tackle Juan Jaramillo have paved the way for an offense that is averaging 411.8 total yards (212 rushing, 199.8 passing) and 49.2 points per game.
“The offensive line has been tremendous all season,” Woodard said. “They’ve been tear-drop blockers and have protected (quarterback Ivan Rubio). He’s able to complete those vertical passes much of the time. Those five guys up front and then the running back, obviously helping with that protection quite frequently, give him the time.
“It’s a lot easier to throw a 20-yard pass down the field when you’ve got several seconds and you don’t have to worry about getting hit. And those guys are what make it happen.”
Alonzo said unity has been the key to the group’s success.
“We’ve been playing together for a really long time,” he said. “I think we just have a bond that can’t really be broken.”
Garcia concurred.
“It’s amazing to play with these guys that I’ve known since I was a seventh-grader,” he said.
Pagan said execution has also been a factor.
“It’s definitely just a matter of blocking whoever’s on the other side of the ball, no matter how big, no matter how strong, no matter how fast,” he said. “It’s just staying together, working together, understanding what the other person’s about to do.”
Molina handles the responsibility of making the line calls, which requires him to recognize if a defense over shifts, under shifts or shows blitz and make the necessary adjustments all while getting a good snap back to Rubio.
“It’s all that,” Molina said.
Alonzo (63 tackles, 15 TFL, 1 sack), Pagan (57 tackles, 18 TFL, 5 sacks) and Jaramillo (30 tackles, 11 TFL, 5 sacks) also start on the defensive line.
Jaramillo said he doesn’t worry about being part of every scrimmage play on both sides of the ball.
“It’s up to the coaches,” he said. “I’m going to stay in there as long as they want me to.”
Woodard said McCamey does have some depth to rely on. Orlando Rodriguez, who starts at middle linebacker, and Vidal Diaz rotate in on offense and Garcia is the first substitute on the defensive line.
“We have one (Xavier Urias) who’s actually been playing more receiver recently,” Woodard said. “He’s also a linebacker. If we need him, we’ve always got a jersey we can throw on him.
“The five guys we start, in the games where we’ve gone the distance in the game, those guys have played pretty much every snap on offense. They may get minor breaks on defense, but I mean minor. They’re not long. It’s rarely a full series.”
Despite having little margin for error, the Badgers (11-1) have put together a nine-game winning streak heading into Friday night’s playoff against Wellington at Woodrow. For the seniors, it’s meant extending their high school careers just a little longer.
“It’s definitely a ride knowing we’re still playing four weeks into the playoffs of our last year,” Pagan said. “It means a lot knowing you’re going to give every effort you have every game, no matter what.”
“It’s just been an amazing feeling,” Alonzo added.