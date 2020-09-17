  • September 17, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: McCamey adds game against San Antonio Cole

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: McCamey adds game against San Antonio Cole

Posted: Thursday, September 17, 2020 8:32 pm

Posted: Thursday, September 17, 2020 8:32 pm

The McCamey football team has a new opponent for Week 5.

Head coach Michael Woodard confirmed Thursday afternoon that the Badgers will face San Antonio Cole at 7 p.m. Thursday in Rocksprings.

The Badgers were previously scheduled to play Anthony on the same day in Van Horn. However, Anthony has not started its season due to COVID-19 restrictions in El Paso County.

The matchup will also be the season opener for Cole. The Cougars went 4-6 in 2019 and compete in District 14-3A Division I.

McCamey hosts Forsan at 7:30 tonight at Badger Stadium.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

