HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Marfa-Garden City game postponed

GARDEN CITY The Glasscock County ISD announced Thursday that the football game between Marfa and Garden City has been postponed to Oct. 16.
The game is the final nondistrict outing for both teams, who had originally scheduled open dates for next week. Marfa opens District 5-1A Division I play on Oct. 23 at home against Fort Davis, while Garden City starts the District 6-1A Division I slate at Midland TLCA.
The Glasscock County school district posted on its website that both varsity and junior high games have been pushed back a week, but that homecoming activities scheduled for this week will proceed as planned.
