  • October 8, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Marfa-Garden City game postponed - Odessa American: Football

e-Edition Subscribe
Don't Miss:
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Marfa-Garden City game postponed

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, October 8, 2020 9:13 pm

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Marfa-Garden City game postponed OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

GARDEN CITY The Glasscock County ISD announced Thursday that the football game between Marfa and Garden City has been postponed to Oct. 16.

The game is the final nondistrict outing for both teams, who had originally scheduled open dates for next week. Marfa opens District 5-1A Division I play on Oct. 23 at home against Fort Davis, while Garden City starts the District 6-1A Division I slate at Midland TLCA.

The Glasscock County school district posted on its website that both varsity and junior high games have been pushed back a week, but that homecoming activities scheduled for this week will proceed as planned.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , on Thursday, October 8, 2020 9:13 pm. | Tags: , ,

Top Picks

Please enter a valid ID.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
73°
Humidity: 34%
Winds: SE at 12mph
Feels Like: 73°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 88°/Low 56°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 50s.

friday

weather
High 93°/Low 59°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 50s.

saturday

weather
High 99°/Low 60°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]