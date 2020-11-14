HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Greenwood cruises past Seminole in playoff opener

GREENWOOD The Greenwood Rangers used a strong first half Friday to build an insurmountable lead in their 50-20 win over Seminole in a Class 4A Division II bi-district playoffs at J.M. King Memorial Stadium.
Greenwood moved to 6-3 overall, while Seminole fell to 4-7 to finish the season. The Rangers will face Aubrey in the area round on Nov. 21 at Abilene Christian’s Wildcat Stadium.
“It’s exciting to play good football,” Greenwood coach Rusty Purser said. “We haven’t been doing much of that here lately. We were shut down for a couple of weeks, so to come out tonight and capitalize on some time off was nice for us.”
The Indians got off to a promising start, taking the ball on their opening drive and moving downfield in an eight-play drive.
Facing fourth down, the Indians scored on a 15-yard touchdown pass from quarterback River Powers to Preston Stevenson to take an early 6-0 lead after missing the PAT with 9:21 left in the first quarter.
However, the Rangers responded right away in the form of a six-play scoring drive that resulted in a 44-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ty Flowers to Izaiah Ramirez. Rance Purser’s extra point gave the hosts a 7-6 lead with 5:56 left in the quarter.
After forcing the Indians to punt, the Rangers put together another scoring drive that resulted in a 2-yard run by Riley Butts for a touchdown. The extra point by Purser gave the Rangers a 14-6 lead with 1:57 left in the quarter.
The Rangers weren’t done in the opening period. After a Greenwood interception, the Rangers scored on the next play with a 38-yard run by Trey Cross. With the extra point, Greenwood had a 21-6 lead at the conclusion of the first quarter.
The Rangers continued to add to their lead in the second quarter.
Greenwood used a 36-yard field goal by Purser to extend their advantage with 5:15 left in the second quarter.
A Seminole fumble led to another Greenwood scoring drive.
The Rangers found the end zone again when Cross scored on a 2-yard carry with 4:29 left in the first half for a 31-6 advantage.
Greenwood’s defense continued to hold the Indians in check for the remainder of the quarter and the Rangers had a comfortable lead at the half.
The Rangers weren’t to be denied in the second half and held on to their lead.
“Give credit to coach Purser and his guys,” Seminole coach Ty Palmer said. “They came out ready to play. They made the plays when they needed to and did a good job of that, so kudos to them for doing a good job tonight.”
