HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Front line sets tone for Permian defense

They get lost at the snap, buried under piles of humanity, looking for the tiniest edge to make a difference.
What’s not lost is the impact William Payne, Joaquin Gonzalez and Drake Womack have on the success of the Permian defense.
Manning the defensive line for the Panthers, the trio is typically a quick barometer of how well the defense is going to fare.
“It all starts with us,” Gonzalez said. “If we don’t do our job, our linebackers can’t exchange the gaps and get tackles.
“You just need to get out there and read your keys and do what you can do. We’ve been doing good in the trenches and our defense has gotten way better.”
For Payne and Gonzalez, tonight’s contest against Midland High at Ratliff Stadium could be the final time they walk out on the home turf.
The Panthers close out their regular season on the road at San Angelo Central next week, so tonight’s contest is going to bring out some emotions.
“I’m excited. I’m ready to go,” Payne said. “I’m a senior, so it means everything to me right now.
“My whole family and friends are going to be there, so I want to do good.”
Doing good on a weekly basis means, often times, facing offensive linemen that are bigger than they are and that will be the case tonight against Midland High.
Gonzalez is the biggest of the trio at 6-foot-1, 250 pounds. Payne comes in a 5-foot-10, 220, with Womack at 6-foot-1, 240.
The size difference on the other side of the line of scrimmage doesn’t bother them.
“Everyone is going to be big,” Gonzalez said. “You can’t let that get to your head. You just have to do your job.”
One of the jobs tonight will be stopping Midland High running back Daniel Garcia, who is a threat to go the distance each time he touches the football.
If Payne, Gonzalez and Womack are successful in taking control of the line of scrimmage, that will allow linebackers Amarion Garrtett, Parker Gwilliam, Gage Plymell and Peyton Sharp to roam sideline to sideline to make plays.
Permian defensive line coach Eric Jonas is confident in his players’ ability to get the job done on every snap.
“There’s not a lot of limelight in what they do,” Jonas said. “They’re calm, cool and collected, but they are also aggressive and physical.
“The heart that they play with is what’s impressive. To me, that’s a major characteristic of a West Texas football player and they kind of symbolize that on how hard they play.”
