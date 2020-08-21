  • August 21, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: ECISD ticket sales on hold - Odessa American: Football

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: ECISD ticket sales on hold

Posted: Friday, August 21, 2020 8:33 pm

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: ECISD ticket sales on hold OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The ECISD Athletic Department announced Friday that sales of all single-game tickets for the upcoming Odessa High and Permian football games have been postponed.

Originally scheduled to be available beginning today, tickets will now be available beginning the week of Sept. 21.

There are no season tickets or reserved ticket sales this season as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the revised social distancing requirements.

Permian opens its season against Abilene Cooper at 7 p.m. on Sept. 24 at Ratliff Stadium, with Odessa High hosting Lubbock Monterey at 7 p.m. on Sept. 25 at Ratliff Stadium.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , on Friday, August 21, 2020 8:33 pm. | Tags: , , ,

