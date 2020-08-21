HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: ECISD ticket sales on hold

The ECISD Athletic Department announced Friday that sales of all single-game tickets for the upcoming Odessa High and Permian football games have been postponed.
Originally scheduled to be available beginning today, tickets will now be available beginning the week of Sept. 21.
There are no season tickets or reserved ticket sales this season as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the revised social distancing requirements.
Permian opens its season against Abilene Cooper at 7 p.m. on Sept. 24 at Ratliff Stadium, with Odessa High hosting Lubbock Monterey at 7 p.m. on Sept. 25 at Ratliff Stadium.
