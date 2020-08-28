  • August 28, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: ECISD announces broadcast schedule - Odessa American: Football

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: ECISD announces broadcast schedule

Posted: Friday, August 28, 2020 7:52 pm

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: ECISD announces broadcast schedule

The Ector County ISD athletic department announced Friday via Twitter that nine varsity football games involving Odessa High and Permian will be broadcast live on local television.

In addition to the telecasts, games can also be watched online at permiansportsnetwork.com and bronchosportsnetwork.com as well as through the Permian Panther Athletic app and Odessa Broncho Athletic app.

Seven games, including Permian's Sept. 24 game against Abilene Cooper, will air on the CW (cable channel 25) with two games on MyTV16.

A 10th game, Odessa High's Sept. 25 game against Lubbock Monterey, will only be available online.

The crosstown game on Nov. 6 will air on the CW.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , on Friday, August 28, 2020 7:52 pm. | Tags: , ,

