HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: District 2-6A Capsules for Oct. 9

BELTON TIGERS AT MIDLAND LEE REBELS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Grande Communications Stadium, Midland.
>> Records: Belton 0-2; Midland Lee 2-0.
>> Last Week: Round Rock 35, Belton 33; Midland Lee 31, Amarillo Tascosa 21.
>> Radio: AM-550/FM 95.5/FM 97.5 (KCRS)
>> Internet: newstalkkcrs.com (Midland Lee).
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: Belton makes the 323-mile trip from Central Texas to the Permian Basin to face Midland Lee in the first-ever meeting between the two schools. … The Tigers are looking to turn their fortunes around after an 0-2 start in close losses to Round Rock and Georgetown in their first two games. … Belton is led by senior quarterback Ruben Jimenez, who has compiled 619 total yards and seven total touchdowns. … Midland Lee’s high-powered offense was kept in check through three quarters against Amarillo Tascosa before the Rebels ran off 24 points in the final quarter to pull away. … Shemar Davis had a pair of touchdown runs in the victory, while Mikey Serrano accounted for two touchdowns of his own. … This is the final nondistrict game for Lee before traveling west to open District 2-6A play at Permian Oct. 16.
SAN ANGELO CENTRAL BOBCATS AT A&M ONSOLIDATED
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Tiger Stadium, College Station.
>> Records: San Angelo Central 0-2; A&M Consolidated 2-0.
>> Last Week: Schertz Clemens 35, San Angelo Central 0; A&M Consolidated 48, Leander Rouse 21.
>> Radio: FM-94.1 (KIXY-San Angelo Central).
>> Internet: kixyfm.com (San Angelo)
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: The Bobcats have faced a difficult schedule so far and it does not get any easier this week as the team makes the nearly 300-mile trip east to College Station to face the No. 3 team in Class 5A Division II. … Central had a tough time getting anything going offensively and were shut out for the first time in the regular season since a 56-0 loss to Copperas Cove back in 2008. … The Bobcats were shut out 69-0 in a bi-district playoff loss to Arlington Martin to end the 2019 season. … The Tigers are led by senior quarterback Kyle Willis. … Willis has thrown for 579 yards and eight touchdowns through the first two games of the season. … This matchup was originally scheduled as a neutral site game at Baylor’s McLane Stadium in Waco.
WOLFFORTH FRENSHIP TIGERS VS. LUBBOCK-COOPER PIRATES
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock.
>> Records: Wolfforth Frenship 1-1; Lubbock-Cooper 1-1.
>> Last Week: Wolfforth Frenship 49, Burleson Centennial 42; Lubbock Coronado 28, Lubbock-Cooper 0.
>> Radio: FM-97.3 (KTTU).
>> Internet: Frenship.tv; doublet973.com (Lubbock).
>> Last Season: Wolfforth Frenship 61, Lubbock-Cooper 53.
>> Notes: The scoreboard at Peoples Bank Stadium in Wolfforth got a good test the last time these two teams met. … The Tigers prevailed in a four-overtime classic a year ago and look to keep some new found momentum going after getting its first win last week against Burleson Centennial. … Junior quarterback Chad Pharies accounted for 371 yards and five touchdowns in the victory over the Spartans, while William Bayouth added a pair of touchdown runs. … The Pirates are looking to bounce back after being shut out at home by Lubbock Coronado last week. ... Quarterback Cooper LaFabre finished with 212 yards passing in the loss and will be a key part in trying to get the Pirates back on track.
— TONY VENEGAS
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.