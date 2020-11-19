  • November 19, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: District 2-6A capsule for Nov. 20

Posted: Thursday, November 19, 2020 7:46 pm

MIDLAND LEE REBELS at MIDLAND HIGH BULLDOGS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Grande Communications Stadium, Midland.

>> Records: Midland Lee (6-1 overall, 3-1 District 2-6A); Midland High (1-6, 1-3).

>> Last Week: Midland Lee 46, Odessa High 0; Permian 42, Midland High 14. 

>> Radio: AM-550/FM-95.5/FM-97.5 (KCRS-Midland Lee); FM-102.1 (KFZK-Midland High).

>> Internet: newstalkkcrs.com (Midland Lee); classicrock102.net (Midland).

>> Last Season: Midland Lee 49, Midland High 6.

>> Notes: The battle for supremacy in the Tall City is renewed for the 60th time as the Rebels and Bulldogs meet with playoff implications for both teams. … Midland Lee can clinch a playoff spot with a victory and have a potential shot at a District 2-6A title pending the results of the Permian-San Angelo Central matchup. … The Rebels dominated from start to finish in a 46-0 shutout over Odessa High. … Makhilyn Young rushed for four touchdowns and the defense held the Bronchos to 82 yards of offense and forced three turnovers. … Midland High needs a win to keep its playoff hopes alive and set up a meeting with Abilene High next week for a playoff spot. … The Bulldogs couldn’t keep pace in their 42-14 loss to Permian. … Daniel Garcia continued his strong season, finishing with 129 yards of total offense and two touchdowns. … Midland Lee leads the all-time series 38-19-2 and has won the last three meetings.

