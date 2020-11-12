HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: District 2-6A capsule for Nov. 13

WOLFFORTH FRENSHIP TIGERS AT ABILENE HIGH EAGLES
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Shotwell Stadium, Abilene
>> Records: Wolfforth Frenship 2-5 overall, 1-3 District 2-6A; Abilene High 1-4, 1-2.
>> Last Week: Midland Lee 50, Wolfforth Frenship 21; Abilene High did not play.
>> Radio: FM-97.3 (Lubbock); FM-98.1 (Abilene).
>> Internet: Frenship.tv; doublet973.com (Lubbock); 98theticket.com (Abilene).
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: This matchup could go a very long way in determining who gets a playoff spot from the district. … The Tigers are trying to get back on the right track after losing their last three games. … William Bayouth finished with 110 yards rushing and a touchdown against Midland Lee and will have a big hand in helping Frenship bounce back. … The Tigers will have the next week off before closing the season at home against Odessa High. … Abilene High got a chance to rest up last week with its open date. … The Eagles fell 51-19 on the road to Midland Lee in their last game. … Junior quarterback Abel Ramirez threw for 233 yards and two scores two weeks ago against Midland Lee and will be a key factor in getting the Eagles back in the win column. … After this game, Abilene High closes the season with games at Odessa High and a home matchup against Midland High.