HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Cervantes brings experience to table for OHS

Diego Cervantes has had to grow up quite a bit over the last year.
The junior quarterback for the Odessa High football team was inserted as the starter halfway through last season against Harlingen South and ended up making his second career start two weeks after that game against Permian.
After beating the Hawks, the Bronchos weren’t able to find as much success against the Panthers as they were shut out 24-0 in last year’s crosstown rivalry.
As OHS and Permian get set to face off again Friday, Cervantes said that the first taste of the rivalry has helped him become more comfortable in this year’s matchup.
“There were a lot of nerves going into that game (last year),” Cervantes said. “When you add in the crowd, the noise and just the hype around it, it was pretty nerve-wracking. I was able to get through that and I feel more mature this year and ready for the opportunity.”
That maturing process has taken shape both on and off the field. Cervantes said that a couple of the areas that he’s honed in on is reading defenses better and developing more as a leader.
Bronchos head coach Danny Servance said the experience of being in the spotlight in last year’s Permian game has gone a long way towards those goals.
“Any time you’ve had experience in something, you have a better idea of how to approach it,” Servance said. “Just having that year under his belt is going to help him be more relaxed and that his calmness will reflect in the offensive huddle.”
Of course, it will be a different environment in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The motivation will be there, but there won’t be the huge crowd of 14,000-plus fans at Ratliff Stadium like in years past. Just having the opportunity to play is something that Cervantes and the rest of the Bronchos aren’t taking for granted in 2020.
“It crosses your mind every once in a while, but you’ve just got to go out there and play and act like the stands are full,” Cervantes said. “Just focus on the game and not let the hype make you overconfident.”
When the Bronchos have been on the field, Cervantes has been the focal point for Odessa High. That included rushing for a season-best 127 yards and a touchdown last week at San Angelo Central.
Now as the Bronchos moves forward through the rest of the district schedule, his teammates have confidence in him that he can take charge as a vocal leader.
“Off the field, he’s a goofball that you want to hang out with all the time but as soon as you get on that field, he’s ready to go,” senior tight end Nathan Calvery said. “He’s taking charge of everything and telling everybody what they have to do. He’s there the whole time.”
Senior tight end Perry Gonzales added that he was impressed by Cervantes’ efforts from his first start a year ago.
“I’m proud of him and I think he’s honestly one of the mentally strongest players on our team,” Gonzales said. “He’s still getting better as a junior and has a lot of potential that he can get to if he keeps going.”
First things first, however, is trying to figure out how to get things going against an aggressive and talented Panthers defense.
Cervantes said that he’s seen the team grow and improve over the last two games. At the same time, he knows that the Bronchos will have to a better job of sustaining a good start against their crosstown rivals if they want to end the six-game losing streak in the series.
“You always want to have those bragging rights any time you talk about Odessa High and Permian,” Cervantes said. “We have to start strong and aggressive. Last week, we just didn’t start off that strong and that’s what I’m really focusing on.”