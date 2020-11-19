HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bronchos host Eagles for Senior Night

  • November 19, 2020

Posted: Thursday, November 19, 2020 8:35 pm

By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

In a year where there were plenty of questions both on and off the football field, the Odessa High football team has made it to the final home game of the 2020 season.

The Bronchos’ matchup Friday with Abilene High will mark the final time that 29 seniors will take the field at Ratliff Stadium wearing the home red and white jerseys.

And for seniors like receiver Jovanni Flotte, just getting to this point is something for which he’s grateful.

“I’m just very thankful because I wasn’t sure if we were going to even have a season,” Flotte said. “I know that in other states, they’re not going to be playing until the spring so I’m just glad that we get to play right now.”

His teammate, senior defensive back Jesse Cervantes, shared a similar sentiment. Cervantes added that there is some extra emotion as he prepares for his final home game and took time to reflect on it.

“It’s been like that the entire week,” Cervantes said. “I remember at the beginning of the season that I try to keep it in the back of my mind and just try to focus on the next game that we’ve had ahead of us. Now, it is kind of soaking in a little bit.”

There have been a lot of challenges that the Odessa High football team faced, including being shut down before the first game because of COVID-19 issues and injuries putting a strain on depth.

Cervantes was one of those affected by those injuries, not playing against San Angelo Central and this past Friday against Midland Lee.

Even with that adversity, Cervantes said that he hopes that he was part of setting the example for the Bronchos coming up behind him.

“We just all have to stick together and stay committed,” he said. “Just put in the work that others don’t want to do.”

Even with all the unusual circumstances, head coach Danny Servance credited this group of seniors for showing plenty of resilience over the course of the year.

“It’ll be extra special because these kids have endured a lot,” Servance said. “You can go all the way back to last March when school was called off as far as kids coming to campus along with not really having an offseason, spring ball and those types of things. They’ve been troopers through all of it.”

Servance added that there will be some extra emotion for this particular senior night.

One of the things that stands out in his mind is how the players have matured through the course of what has been a difficult season. Getting recognized for that is something that Servance wants to see for every one of his players.

“They’ve come ready to work every single day,” he said. “With this being that first class that had to endure this type of football season, it’s going to be extra special and a great night for our kids. We look forward to doing some special things with it being the last home game. “

Even with all the recognition going on before the game, the team understands the task at hand. Odessa High enters the matchup still looking for its first victory of the season, while Abilene High can clinch a playoff spot with a victory over the Bronchos and a Midland High loss against rival Midland Lee.

Because of the potential postseason scenarios, Odessa High understands the urgency to put together their best performance of the season.

“We just have to treat it like a playoff game because that’s pretty much what it is,” senior defensive lineman Caleb Poitevint said. “So we’re practicing harder and coming out there with a better attitude and we’ll go out there and try to get the win.”

Posted in , on Thursday, November 19, 2020 8:35 pm.

