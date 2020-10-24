HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bronchos drop home opener to Bulldogs

In the end, the Midland High offensive line was just too much for the Odessa High defense to handle.
The Bronchos tied the game in third quarter and the Bulldogs answered in the fourth quarter to earn a 26-14 victory in a District 2-6A game Friday at Ratliff Stadium.
Daniel Garcia led Midland High (1-4 overall, 1-1 in district), carrying the ball 37 times for 213 yards and two touchdowns. The Bulldogs ran the ball 47 times for 276 yards and finished with 379 yards of total offense.
Kaleb Sims and Diego Cervantes both scored touchdowns for the Bronchos (0-2, 0-1), who were facing Midland High for the 100th time.
“I thought we played hard and never gave up,” Odessa High coach Danny Servance said. “We shot ourselves in the foot a couple times, but this is just our second game of the year, not second district game, our second game, so some of the things that we would work out in nondistrict we have to go through now.
“We wanted to be physical and I thought we were. But we got tired and Midland High’s offensive line is big and that running back is fast and strong.”
Odessa High got things started defensively when Kaleb Lozano intercepted a pass off the hands of a Bulldogs’ receiver at the Bronchos’ 45, returning it to the Midland High 49 with just 59 seconds expired in the first quarter.
Sims and Cervantes then drove Odessa High down the field in five plays, with Cervantes taking an option play over the left side and outrunning the Midland defenders to the end zone for a 20-yard touchdown and 6-0 lead after a missed extra point with 8:10 to play in the first quarter.
Midland High responded immediately.
Garcia rushed for 10 yards on first down from the 39 and then, after an incomplete pass, raced through and past the Bronchos’ defenders for a 51-yard touchdown that put the Bulldogs in front, 7-6, just 47 seconds after Cervantes’ touchdown.
After forcing Odessa High to take two timeouts and then punt on its next possession, Garcia accounted for all 50 yards on Midland High’s scoring drive, including catching a screen pass for 36 yards on third-and-8 at the Bronchos’ 48.
Garcia’s second touchdown of the first quarter, from the 1, capped the drive for a 14-6 lead with 3:19 to play in the first quarter.
Neither team could find the end zone again in the first half, with the Bronchos missing a 37-yard field goal attempt as time expired.
