  • October 24, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bronchos drop home opener to Bulldogs - Odessa American: Football

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bronchos drop home opener to Bulldogs

Midland High 26, Odessa High 14

Midland High.......... 14.... 0     0   12   —    26

Odessa High............. 6.... 0     8     0   —    14

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Odessa High: Diego Cervantes 20 run (kick failed), 8:10. Drive: 5 plays, 49 yards, 2:49. Key play: Odessa High’s Kaleb Lozano intercepted a tipped pass at the OHS 46 and returned it to the Bulldogs’ 49. On second-and-2 from the 41, running back Kaleb Sims rushed for 15 yards to the 26 and first down.

Midland High: Daniel Garcia 51 run (Chris Ruiz kick), 7:23. Drive: 3 plays, 61 yards, :47. Key play: On first-and-10 at the Midland High 49, running back Daniel Garcia took the ball through the right side of the line, cut to the outside and outran the Bronchos’ defenders to the end zone.

Midland High: Daniel Garcia 1 run (Chris Ruiz kick), 3:19. Drive: 7 plays, 50 yards, 2:52. Key play: On third-and-8 at the OHS 48, quarterback Landry Walls found running back Daniel Garcia with a screen pass that netted 36 yards to the Bronchos’ 12.

Third Quarter

Odessa High: Kaleb Sims 3 run (Jesus Carrasco pass from Aaron Hernandez), 9:47. Drive: 7 plays, 71 yards, 2:13. Key play: On second-and-10 from the Midland High 40, quarterback Diego Cervantes ran for 39 yards to the 1.

Fourth Quarter

Midland High: FG Chris Ruiz 39, 11:56. Drive: 14 plays, 56 yards, 7:15. Key play: On third-and-10 at the OHS 48, quarterback Landry Walls connected with wide receiver Luke Manning for 13 yards to keep the drive alive.

Midland High: Tecumseh Williams 13 run (Chris Ruiz kick), 3:25. Drive: 9 plays, 57 yards, 4:18. Key play: On third-and-4 at the OHS 49, running back Daniel Garcia worked over the left side for five yards and a first down.

Midland High: Safety (quarterback tackled in end zone), :11.

 

———

TEAM STATISTICS

                          Midland High    Odessa High

First Downs........................ 18.................... 10

Total Yards...................... 379.................. 220

Rushes-Yards............ 47-276............. 24-159

Passing........................... 103.................... 61

Comp-Att-Int............. 10-19-2............. 6-22-1

Fumbles-Lost................... 1-1................... 2-1

Punts-Avg.................... 4-32.5.............. 6-36.0

Penalties-Yards............. 7-80............... 12-90

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Midland High: Daniel Garcia 37-213, Tecumseh Williams 6-39, Brannan Mannix 1-14, Landry Walls 2-(-1).

Odessa High: Diego Cervantes 8-94, Kaleb Sims 11-58, Team 1-3, Kason Sims 1-(-1), Aiden Gonzalez 1-(-2), Jaiden Byford 2-(-3).

Passing

Midland High: Landry Walls 10-19-2—103.

Odessa High: Diego Cervantes 6-20-0—61, Kason Sims 0-1-0—0, Perry Gonzales 0-1-1—0.

Receiving

Midland High: Danile Garcia 3-59, Luke Manning 3-21, JP Phillips 1-9, Jakob Vines 1-8, Tecumseh Williams 1-7, Brian’zai Perez 1-(-1).

Odessa High: Marco Ramirez 1-28, Terrance Samuel 1-12, Bryon Tarango 1-9, Jovanni Flotte 1-6, Ethan Alvarado 2-6.

Interceptions

Midland High: Jordan Springer 1-0.

Odessa High: Kaleb Lozano 1-5, Jesse Cervantes 1-12.

 

 

Posted: Friday, October 23, 2020 11:44 pm

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bronchos drop home opener to Bulldogs By Lee Scheide lscheide@oaoa.com, 432-333-7703 Odessa American

In the end, the Midland High offensive line was just too much for the Odessa High defense to handle.

The Bronchos tied the game in third quarter and the Bulldogs answered in the fourth quarter to earn a 26-14 victory in a District 2-6A game Friday at Ratliff Stadium.

Daniel Garcia led Midland High (1-4 overall, 1-1 in district), carrying the ball 37 times for 213 yards and two touchdowns. The Bulldogs ran the ball 47 times for 276 yards and finished with 379 yards of total offense.

Kaleb Sims and Diego Cervantes both scored touchdowns for the Bronchos (0-2, 0-1), who were facing Midland High for the 100th time.

“I thought we played hard and never gave up,” Odessa High coach Danny Servance said. “We shot ourselves in the foot a couple times, but this is just our second game of the year, not second district game, our second game, so some of the things that we would work out in nondistrict we have to go through now.

“We wanted to be physical and I thought we were. But we got tired and Midland High’s offensive line is big and that running back is fast and strong.”

Odessa High got things started defensively when Kaleb Lozano intercepted a pass off the hands of a Bulldogs’ receiver at the Bronchos’ 45, returning it to the Midland High 49 with just 59 seconds expired in the first quarter.

Sims and Cervantes then drove Odessa High down the field in five plays, with Cervantes taking an option play over the left side and outrunning the Midland defenders to the end zone for a 20-yard touchdown and 6-0 lead after a missed extra point with 8:10 to play in the first quarter.

Midland High responded immediately.

Garcia rushed for 10 yards on first down from the 39 and then, after an incomplete pass, raced through and past the Bronchos’ defenders for a 51-yard touchdown that put the Bulldogs in front, 7-6, just 47 seconds after Cervantes’ touchdown.

After forcing Odessa High to take two timeouts and then punt on its next possession, Garcia accounted for all 50 yards on Midland High’s scoring drive, including catching a screen pass for 36 yards on third-and-8 at the Bronchos’ 48.

Garcia’s second touchdown of the first quarter, from the 1, capped the drive for a 14-6 lead with 3:19 to play in the first quarter.

Neither team could find the end zone again in the first half, with the Bronchos missing a 37-yard field goal attempt as time expired.

Contact Lee Scheide on Twitter @OALeeScheide, on Facebook at OA Lee Scheide, or call 432-333-7703.

Posted in , on Friday, October 23, 2020 11:44 pm.

