HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Balmorhea taking advantage of experience in playoff run

It’s said that experience can be the best teacher and that’s what the Balmorhea football team has leaned on over the course of the 2020 season.
With 12 seniors on the team, the Bears have put together another strong playoff run in the Class 1A Division II bracket and are on the doorstep of making it back to the state championship game.
The last time that Balmorhea made a trip to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, those dozen seniors were just freshmen. Now, the goal is to make it back to state and finish the job.
“They set a goal a long time ago of making it back to state,” Balmorhea head coach Vance Jones said. “I have 12 seniors and they were we all freshmen when we got there in 2017.
“They know what it’s about and they’ve been real influential to the rest of the kids. They’ve been doing a great job leading them.”
Jones added that all six starters on defense and five of the six on offense are seniors. And given the fact that they have years of experience playing with one another, that chemistry and camaraderie is naturally strong.
“Our team is very close with one another,” running back Angel Iniguez said. “We do everything together without being scared. We protect each other on the field and we won’t let one person go down without one of us backing him up.”
Iniguez is one of the seniors who was also on the field with the Bears back in 2017.
He said that it was his first ever trip to AT&T Stadium and implied that getting to a state title game has only fueled the team even more to get back there.
“That feeling is amazing and it’s wonderful to be a part of a team that was able to make it that far,” he said. “Just being out there on the field and looking at everyone that showed up, it makes you look back and say that we made it.”
Linebacker Sean Orozco also was on the team three years ago. He said that taking in that experience had a major impact on his play and he learned a valuable lesson passed down from that team.
“We just never stop and don’t back down,” Orozco said. “You have to be tough and can’t back down no matter how big the other side is.”
While the team knows that a chance to make that trip again is close, the Bears are focused on taking care of business.
Part of that is helping to finish what the Class of 2017 started for them.
“We still can’t believe that it’s almost here,” he added. “This is something that we talked about over the summer which was getting back to state and having a chance to win it and we believe that we can do it.”
That mentality has come to good use over the last two playoff games.
After being in tight battles with Jayton and last year’s state runner-up Motley County, the Bears prevailed with strong second-half efforts. Jones credited the depth that the seniors provide as a big reason towards achieving those victories.
“That’s probably been the biggest advantage that we’ve had in the playoffs,” Jones said. “The last two games have been against really good opponents and we’ve been able to dominate in the second half.”
Jones added of his senior class: “You’ve got to work hard because nothing that’s worthwhile is easy. They’ve worked hard for three years since that date and right now, they’re on the verge of making that reality come true.”
Up next for the Bears is a matchup with the Region I champion Groom Tigers at 6 tonight at Coyote Stadium in Gail. The two were supposed to meet earlier in the regular season but that matchup was canceled.
The stakes are much higher now as the winner will play in the state championship game Dec. 16. The Bears know that there is business to take care of first.
“You don’t look that far ahead and think that you’re going to get there just because you’re working towards it,” Jones said. “You have to go through every team you play to get there and they’ve been real focused on that.”