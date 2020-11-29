HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Balmorhea, McCamey set playoff matchups

The Balmorhea and McCamey football teams have set their respective playoff matchups for later this week.
Balmorhea (10-1) will face Groom (12-1) in the Class 1A Division II state semifinal at 6 p.m. Friday at Borden County’s Coyote Stadium in Gail. Both school districts made the announcement on social media Sunday afternoon.
The winner advances to the state championship game set for Dec. 16 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
McCamey (11-1) will face Wellington (12-0) in the Class 2A Division II state quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Friday at Lubbock-Cooper’s Pirate Stadium in Woodrow.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.