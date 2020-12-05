HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Balmorhea beats Groom, advances to state final

GAIL The Balmorhea football team punched its ticket to another state championship game as the Bears defeated Groom 44-38 in a Class 1A Division II state semifinal Friday at Coyote Stadium.
The Bears (11-1 overall) are back in the title game for the first time since 2017 and will face Richland Springs at 11 a.m. Dec. 16 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Richland Springs defeated Strawn 59-56 in its state semifinal.
For the third week in a row, the Bears (11-1 overall) overcame an early deficit, falling behind 22-8 before rallying to tie at 22-22 at halftime.
Balmorhea took its first lead at 36-30 late in the third quarter and had the go-ahead score with less than five minutes remaining to help seal the victory. Groom finishes the season at 12-2.
