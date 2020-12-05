  • December 5, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Balmorhea beats Groom, advances to state final - Odessa American: Football

e-Edition Subscribe
Don't Miss:

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Balmorhea beats Groom, advances to state final

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, December 5, 2020 9:06 pm

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Balmorhea beats Groom, advances to state final OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

GAIL The Balmorhea football team punched its ticket to another state championship game as the Bears defeated Groom 44-38 in a Class 1A Division II state semifinal Friday at Coyote Stadium.

The Bears (11-1 overall) are back in the title game for the first time since 2017 and will face Richland Springs at 11 a.m. Dec. 16 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Richland Springs defeated Strawn 59-56 in its state semifinal.

For the third week in a row, the Bears (11-1 overall) overcame an early deficit, falling behind 22-8 before rallying to tie at 22-22 at halftime.

Balmorhea took its first lead at 36-30 late in the third quarter and had the go-ahead score with less than five minutes remaining to help seal the victory. Groom finishes the season at 12-2.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , on Saturday, December 5, 2020 9:06 pm. | Tags: , ,

Top Picks

Please enter a valid ID.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
41°
Humidity: 70%
Winds: WSW at 6mph
Feels Like: 36°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 44°/Low 33°
Showers ending early. Lows overnight in the low 30s.

sunday

weather
High 63°/Low 34°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s.

monday

weather
High 68°/Low 35°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]