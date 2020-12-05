HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Anuszkiewicz out as Midland High coach

MIDLAND Midland ISD Executive Director of Athletics Blake Feldt announced that Midland High head football coach Tim Anuszkiewicz would be reassigned from his duties as head coach effective Monday. Feldt made that statement in a release Friday.
“He is an excellent football coach that has a great understanding of the game,” Feldt said in a statement Friday. “He knows how to work with young people, how to manage a staff and has a work ethic that is second to none.”
In the statement, Feldt said that the job of head football coach and athletic coordinator would be posted next week and that a search would begin immediately.
Anuszkiewicz had just completed his fourth season as the Bulldogs’ head coach, compiling a 10-31 record over that stretch. In seven seasons overall, Anuszkiewicz was 16-54.
The Bulldogs finished the 2020 season at 1-8.
