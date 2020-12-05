  • December 5, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Anuszkiewicz out as Midland High coach - Odessa American: Football

e-Edition Subscribe
Don't Miss:

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Anuszkiewicz out as Midland High coach

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, December 5, 2020 8:55 pm

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Anuszkiewicz out as Midland High coach OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

MIDLAND Midland ISD Executive Director of Athletics Blake Feldt announced that Midland High head football coach Tim Anuszkiewicz would be reassigned from his duties as head coach effective Monday. Feldt made that statement in a release Friday.

“He is an excellent football coach that has a great understanding of the game,” Feldt said in a statement Friday. “He knows how to work with young people, how to manage a staff and has a work ethic that is second to none.”

In the statement, Feldt said that the job of head football coach and athletic coordinator would be posted next week and that a search would begin immediately.

Anuszkiewicz had just completed his fourth season as the Bulldogs’ head coach, compiling a 10-31 record over that stretch. In seven seasons overall, Anuszkiewicz was 16-54.

The Bulldogs finished the 2020 season at 1-8.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , on Saturday, December 5, 2020 8:55 pm. | Tags: , ,

Top Picks

Please enter a valid ID.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
41°
Humidity: 70%
Winds: WSW at 6mph
Feels Like: 36°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 44°/Low 32°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 30s.

sunday

weather
High 63°/Low 33°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 30s.

monday

weather
High 68°/Low 35°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]