COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Rankin returns bulk of lineup from semifinals

Coming off a season that featured a run to the state semifinals can sometimes be followed by a rebuilding year for some schools.
The Rankin Red Devils, however, find themselves in an enviable position heading into the 2020 season.
After last year’s run to the Class 1A Division I semifinals, the Red Devils return five starters on both sides of the line of scrimmage.
“We have a lot of weapons returning,” Rankin head coach Garret Avalos said. “We’re excited about where we left off last year and we’re excited to build on that.”
The Red Devils are coming off a 12-2 season that included an undefeated 3-0 district mark and Avalos knows to not take anything for granted with the number of players coming back.
“We’re thankful for the small group of seniors that helped lead us to a state semifinal appearance last year,” Avalos said. “I think we’re just ready to get back to work and see if we can do something special this year.”
With a big group coming back, there comes the challenge of trying to live up to expectations but Avalos and his players are also aware of how battle-hardened they are from last year’s playoff games.
“I think anytime you talk to kids and tell them to be resilient and if they do that, it’ll pay off,” Avalos said. “We talk about the playoffs and how tough it can be especially in our region.
“Our region was so tough last year in the playoffs. We played some really good teams.”
The Red Devils’ 2019 season included a 68-44 win over perennial power Balmorhea (a team they’ll face in the opening week of the season this year) before defeating Sterling City 52-28 in the bi-district round. Rankin followed that up with victories against Ropes and Borden County before falling to McLean, 97-81, in the semifinals.
“We were fortunate enough to come out on top and those tough games helped mold you and strengthens you when you fight through some adversity and helped us come back better this year,” Avalos said.
If there’s anything standing in the Red Devils’ way, it could be the schedule which includes only three home games.
Among the players are spread back De’shon Goodley, linebacker Braxxton Kirkland and wide receiver Benjamin Rios.
“I’ve been very impressed with several of our kids,” Avalos said. “We have a whole slew of them that I consider to be very valuable to our team.
“I don’t have one guy. I have several guys that I consider to be ready.”
For Rios, last year’s loss to McLean is still fresh in his and his teammates’ minds.
“Just the feeling that we lost, it’s going to be there, but we’re going to work through it and that’s what we’re going to use as motivation,” Rios said.
As Rankin prepares for another season, one thing standing out for Avaolos has been the team’s quickness.
“We have some guys who have some great team speed,” Avalos said. “We have some great depth this year.
“I feel like there’s a guy at every position that we can throw at as a starter and we’d be fine. We’re fortunate enough to have that right now.”
As far as areas to work on, however, Avalos has stressed that they can always improve on their strength and conditioning.
“We take a lot of pride in our strength and conditioning,” he said. “With all of this and our summer weights, we were able to do some things like some sports specific training that’s been beneficial.
“I’d still like to see us get a little stronger. Defensively, we were exposed in the semifinals.”
