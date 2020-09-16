  • September 16, 2020

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF 2020: Van Horn Eagles - Odessa American: Football

e-Edition Subscribe
Don't Miss:

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF 2020: Van Horn Eagles

Van Horn making the transition to Class 1A (six-man) football

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

  • Switching things up

    Michael Bauer | Odessa American

    Van Horn's football field has undergone a change to accommodate the switch to six-man.

Van Horn Eagles
2020 High School Football Preview
Van Horn Eagles
— COACHES — 

Head coach: Brock Tyrrell (fourth season).

Coach's overall record: 9-23.

Coach's record at school: 9-23.

Assistant coaches, duties: Luis Garcia, offensive coordinator; Armando Ortega, defensive coordinator; Fabian Baeza; James Davis.

— TEAM INFORMATION — 

2019 overall record: 6-6.

2019 district record: 2-1 (second, District 1-2A DII).

Last district title: 1990.

Last playoff appearance: 2019 (def. Seagraves, 7-6; lost to Gruver, 59-26).

Stadium name: Eagle Field.

Base offense: J-Bird.

Base defense: 3-2.

— PLAYERS — 

Returning lettermen: 9.

Returning starters: 11 (5 offense, 6 defense).

Key returners: : Alexis Flores (Sr.), Jermaine Corralez (Jr.), Bryce Virdell (Soph.), Elijah Gaines (Soph.), Ethan Hinijos (Soph.).

Key newcomers: Giovanni Corralez (Fr.), Cy Garcia (Fr.), Juan Franco (Fr.), Giovanni Gonzalez (Fr.).

Van Horn schedule

Date

Opponent

Time

Site

Sept. 18

Sanderson

7:30 p.m.

Van Horn

Sept. 25

Garden City

7:30 p.m.

Garden City

Oct. 2

Grandfalls-Royalty

7:30 p.m.

Van Horn

Oct. 9

Sierra Blanca

7:30 p.m.

Sierra Blanca

Oct. 16

Balmorhea

7:30 p.m.

Van Horn

Oct. 23

Buena Vista

7:30 p.m.

Van Horn

Oct. 30

Fort Davis

7:30 p.m.

Fort Davis

Nov. 6

Marfa

7:30 p.m.

Van Horn

Posted: Wednesday, September 16, 2020 7:30 am

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF 2020: Van Horn Eagles By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

VAN HORN It’s a whole new ball game for the Van Horn football team.

Head coach Brock Tyrrell and his players eager for the new challenges.

The Eagles are in transition mode this season, moving down to Class 1A (six-man) from the 11-man level during the offseason.

Getting used to the new format is going to take some adjusting, according to Tyrrell.

“Our kids are taking it in stride,” Tyrrell said. “It’s a great experience for them to learn something new.

“We have a great staff and they’re doing their absolute best and we’re going to give our best effort.”

Usually when a team drops down a classification, there is cause for optimism.

In Van Horn’s case, Tyrrell knows the Eagles will be facing other schools that have been playing much longer at the six-man level.

That will especially be true when it comes time to begin district play, but it’s a situation that Tyrrell and his players are looking forward to.

“That puts us behind the ball a little bit but I prefer us to be the underdog going into any game,” Tyrrell said. “So we’re going to compete and it’s going to be exciting because it’s going to be new for us but not a challenge that we’re afraid of.”

The Eagles will be in a four-team district with Fort Davis, Marfa and Buena Vista.

Adding to the optimism, Van Horn does return six starters on both sides of the ball.

“We have several that return on this team,” Tyrrell said. “We lost nine seniors from last year but we have some great seniors.

Quarterback Jermaine Corralez and wide receiver Bryce Virdell are among the players to watch and offensive and defensive lineman Alexis Flores also comes back.

“We have some great young players who can step up for us as well,” Tyrrell said.

The Eagles are coming off a 6-6 record from last season that included a run to the area round of the playoffs.

Corralez, along with his teammates, has quickly been figuring out his team’s new style of play.

“It’s been pretty hard to switch offenses but we’re learning and we’ll get the hang of it by the time the season starts,” Corralez said.

Flores echoed his teammate’s thoughts.

“We’re learning new plays and positions,” Flores said. “Everything is a little faster. We’re a little slow right now but we’ll get the hang of it.”

It’s one thing to adjust from the 11-man game. It’s another matter to do it quickly.

While most of the state started practicing on August 3, the Van Horn players didn’t take the field until Aug. 24 because of COVID-19 restrictions in Culberson County.

Getting the players up to speed has been the name of the game.

“We’ve had a feeling of anxiousness and getting ready to go, especially since everyone else has already started,” Tyrrell said. “But we’re not forcing the issue or cramming too much at the players. We’re going to use the games that we play before district to help us get ready.”

The Eagles will get a little bit of time to prepare before their first game when they face Sanderson in their season opener on Friday.

As for the players, it’s just felt good to finally get practices underway.

“I’ve really been missing football since we ended last year,” Corralez said. “Since we lost last year, we’ve been really eager to get back.”

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 7:30 am. | Tags: , , ,

Top Picks

Please enter a valid ID.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
69°
Humidity: 55%
Winds: SSE at 6mph
Feels Like: 69°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 87°/Low 65°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

thursday

weather
High 84°/Low 61°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s.

friday

weather
High 84°/Low 57°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]