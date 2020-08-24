COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF 2020: Seminole Indians

Palmer had taken over for the recently retired Kent Jackson and put together an 8-4 record and a playoff win in his first season as the Indians’ head coach.
Heading into the second year of running the program, Palmer said he feels confident being the man in charge.
“Any time you’ve done it a little bit longer, you get a little more comfortable in that seat,” Palmer said. “I was blessed last year after stepping in for a guy like Coach Jackson and I got to see the inner workings of his mind and how he did it. It’s different when someone hands you the keys and tells you, don’t screw this up.”
The Indians, having to deal with much different circumstances, are hoping to improve in 2020.
Like all high schools across the state, COVID-19 has created a complete reshuffling of how teams operate and who they’ll potentially be playing.
The Indians were able to restart strength and conditioning programs in June and bring the players back to school.
Despite the constantly changing situation, Palmer’s message to his team has been consistent.
“We’ve preached to them since we’ve come back that flexibility is going to be the key this year,” he said. “We’re trying to hit a moving target with this virus and the whole fluidity of the situation. They’ve done a great job of just adapting and doing what we’ve asked them to do.”
One strength that Palmer spoke for team is experience. The Indians are slated to have 29 seniors and the majority of those players are three-year varsity members.
A pair of those seniors will play key roles on the offensive side of the ball.
Makii Adams is the leading returning receiver for the Indians and Bryce Boyles will be leading the way up front on the offensive line.
Both players agree that having such an experienced group will pay dividends for them this season.
“I think it will help us a lot,” Adams said. “We have depth at almost every position. We also have a lot of speed.”
Boyles added: “We’re experienced as a team and there’s a lot of us to help teach the underclassmen. We just have to stay focused on one game at a time.”
Palmer credited senior leaders like Adams and Boyles for keeping things on track and putting the team in a position to be successful.
“They’re both the blue-collar, hard-hat and lunch pail kind of guys that you need on your team,” he said. “They just come to work every day to put themselves in a position to have a great year.”
Another challenge that Seminole faces is the schedule.
The Indians dropped back down to Class 4A Division II and got sent north to the South Plains and Panhandle for its district. The newly created District 2-4A Division II includes Lubbock Estacado, Levelland, Borger and Perryton, meaning the Indians will be putting plenty of miles on the bus.
The Indians were scheduled to play at Amarillo Palo Duro in its season opener. That game was cancelled after the UIL said that 5A and 6A schools had to start in late September.
Instead, the Indians’ 2020 opener will be at Dumas, a 250-mile trip, one way. The Demons finished 13-1 and advanced to the Class 4A Division I regional finals a year ago.
Seminole will also travel to Perryton in district play, a 321-mile trip.
“We didn’t want our first long trip to be a district ball game,” Palmer said. “We have to learn how to travel and have some young guys that’ll play up and it’ll be fun to make that first trip four hours north but it’ll prepare us for that long trip to Perryton.”
The Indians are also slated to play familiar foes Andrews and Monahans before opening district play Oct. 9 at Lubbock Estacado.
Palmer said that he made sure that he scheduled tough to get tested and believes that tough slate and strong leadership can prove to be a successful formula.
“We’ve got a really big senior class for our level,” he said. “We knew they were going to be special and we’re going to lean on them to lead us and get us to where we want to go.”