COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF 2020: Pecos Eagles

PECOS There is plenty of buzz and anticipation surrounding the Pecos football program heading into the 2020 season.
The Eagles are coming off a year in which they achieved a number of milestones:
>> The first playoff appearance since 2015.
>> The first winning season since 2013.
>> The first postseason victory since 1975.
Head coach Chad Olson called 2019 an “awesome year” for his program. That said, he’s ready to move forward and see what the Eagles can do for a follow-up.
“We talked about it Day 1 and we haven’t talked about it since,” Olson said. “Even at the beginning of last year, we talked about living up to our expectations. This is the 2020 season and we want to be us.”
After finishing 7-5 in 2019, the Eagles are gearing up to make another run, literally, toward the postseason, relying on a prolific running game that covered plenty of ground last season.
Senior running back Abel Velasquez and junior Ezekiel Saldana are back to lead the way in the backfield for Pecos.
Velasquez will also see time in the Eagles’ secondary and is eager to charge ahead towards the upcoming season.
“It feels great,” he said. “Coach Olson has helped a lot with the program and I’ve learned a lot from it. Our goal is to win the district championship and see what happens from there.”
Both Velasquez and Saldana will run behind an experienced offensive line led by senior Daniel Perea. Perea moves over to center after lining up at guard last season.
Olson said that the offensive line is going to be a key part in helping the Eagles get to where they want to go.
“It’s the third year for some of those guys on the offensive line,” Olson said. “Just watching them grow from Year 1 to where they are now, it’s a great transformation.
“They’re getting bigger and stronger but also doing the little things. We’re going to rely on the big dogs again.”
As for Perea, he says he takes a lot of pride in doing his part for his team.
“Our offensive line is pretty good. We have a lot of athletic backs in the backfield so it’s going to be hard to stop,” he said. “It feels great just knowing that we make it hard for defenses.”
Perea added that it meant a lot to be a part of a team that made great strides a year ago.
Olson added that his team will also rely on an experienced defense.
The Eagles return nine starters, including players like Velasquez who play both ways, and says that the unit will be ready to show what they can do in that first game.
“We’ve got some good depth, particularly in our secondary, coming back,” he said. “They’re working hard and we return some talented guys.”
The Eagles will vie for one of four playoff spots in a five-team district with Monahans, Greenwood, Snyder and Sweetwater.
Fort Stockton and Lamesa depart after the Panthers moved up to Class 4A Division I while Lamesa dropped down to Class 3A.
The energy around the program is high after last year’s accomplishment, as well as getting the opportunity to get on the field at all.
Olson said that he and his coaching staff were on the field when they got the word from the UIL that football season for Class 1A-4A would start on time in August.
He added that turnout for the team’s summer strength and conditioning program was the highest he’s seen since arriving as an assistant coach prior to the 2018 season.
Things are different at Pecos this year due to last year’s results and with COVID-19. Olson has told his team to control what they can and make the most of the opportunities presented to them.
“The kids are excited,” Olson said. We have a great coaching staff and we have kids that are excited and want to be out here.
“It’s an awesome feeling you go from the unknown to a glimmer of hope and we’re doing everything we can to follow with those UIL guidelines and try to get to play football.”