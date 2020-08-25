  • August 25, 2020

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF 2020: Pecos Eagles - Odessa American: Football

e-Edition Subscribe
Don't Miss:

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF 2020: Pecos Eagles

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Pecos Eagles
2020 High School Football Preview
Pecos Eagles
— COACHES — 

Head coach: Chad Olson (second season).

Coach's overall record: 7-5.

Coach's record at school: 7-5.

Assistant coaches, duties: Armando Martinez (Defensive coordinator), Drew Escamilla (Offensive coordinator), Zachariah Roberson (Defensive line), Mike Quinonez (Linebackers), Sterling Jones (Cornerbacks), Esteban Camarillo (Safeties), Jonathan Wood (Wide receivers), Trey Smith (Offensive line).

— TEAM INFORMATION — 

2019 overall record: 7-5.

2019 district record: 4-2.

Last district title: 2011.

Last playoff appearance: 2019 (def. Levelland, 45-0; lost to Glen Rose, 63-42)..

Stadium name: Rotary Field.

Base offense: Slot T.

Base defense: 4-2-5.

— PLAYERS — 

Returning lettermen: 17.

Returning starters: 14 (5 offense, 9 defense).

Key returners: Abel Velasquez (RB/DB, Sr.), Ezekial Saldana (RB, Jr.), Sean Castillo (LB, Sr.), Daniel Perea (OL, Sr.), Evert McGhee (OL, Sr.), Billy Gholson (OL, Sr.).

Related Videos

Posted: Tuesday, August 25, 2020 8:45 am

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF 2020: Pecos Eagles By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

PECOS There is plenty of buzz and anticipation surrounding the Pecos football program heading into the 2020 season. 

The Eagles are coming off a year in which they achieved a number of milestones:

>> The first playoff appearance since 2015.

>> The first winning season since 2013.

>> The first postseason victory since 1975.

Head coach Chad Olson called 2019 an “awesome year” for his program. That said, he’s ready to move forward and see what the Eagles can do for a follow-up.

“We talked about it Day 1 and we haven’t talked about it since,” Olson said. “Even at the beginning of last year, we talked about living up to our expectations. This is the 2020 season and we want to be us.”

After finishing 7-5 in 2019, the Eagles are gearing up to make another run, literally, toward the postseason, relying on a prolific running game that covered plenty of ground last season.

Senior running back Abel Velasquez and junior Ezekiel Saldana are back to lead the way in the backfield for Pecos.

Velasquez will also see time in the Eagles’ secondary and is eager to charge ahead towards the upcoming season.

“It feels great,” he said. “Coach Olson has helped a lot with the program and I’ve learned a lot from it. Our goal is to win the district championship and see what happens from there.”

Both Velasquez and Saldana will run behind an experienced offensive line led by senior Daniel Perea. Perea moves over to center after lining up at guard last season.

Olson said that the offensive line is going to be a key part in helping the Eagles get to where they want to go.

“It’s the third year for some of those guys on the offensive line,” Olson said. “Just watching them grow from Year 1 to where they are now, it’s a great transformation.

“They’re getting bigger and stronger but also doing the little things. We’re going to rely on the big dogs again.”

As for Perea, he says he takes a lot of pride in doing his part for his team.

“Our offensive line is pretty good. We have a lot of athletic backs in the backfield so it’s going to be hard to stop,” he said. “It feels great just knowing that we make it hard for defenses.”

Perea added that it meant a lot to be a part of a team that made great strides a year ago.

Olson added that his team will also rely on an experienced defense.

The Eagles return nine starters, including players like Velasquez who play both ways, and says that the unit will be ready to show what they can do in that first game.

“We’ve got some good depth, particularly in our secondary, coming back,” he said. “They’re working hard and we return some talented guys.”

The Eagles will vie for one of four playoff spots in a five-team district with Monahans, Greenwood, Snyder and Sweetwater.

Fort Stockton and Lamesa depart after the Panthers moved up to Class 4A Division I while Lamesa dropped down to Class 3A.

The energy around the program is high after last year’s accomplishment, as well as getting the opportunity to get on the field at all.

Olson said that he and his coaching staff were on the field when they got the word from the UIL that football season for Class 1A-4A would start on time in August.

He added that turnout for the team’s summer strength and conditioning program was the highest he’s seen since arriving as an assistant coach prior to the 2018 season.

Things are different at Pecos this year due to last year’s results and with COVID-19. Olson has told his team to control what they can and make the most of the opportunities presented to them.

“The kids are excited,” Olson said. We have a great coaching staff and we have kids that are excited and want to be out here.

“It’s an awesome feeling you go from the unknown to a glimmer of hope and we’re doing everything we can to follow with those UIL guidelines and try to get to play football.”

Posted in , on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 8:45 am.

Top Picks

Please enter a valid ID.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
87°
Humidity: 34%
Winds: S at 5mph
Feels Like: 87°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 94°/Low 69°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

wednesday

weather
High 96°/Low 70°
Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.

thursday

weather
High 97°/Low 73°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]