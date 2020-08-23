COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF 2020: Monahans Loboes

MONAHANS The transformation of the Monahans football program continues to move ahead under second-year head coach Fred Staugh.
Staugh began implementing an up-tempo spread offense last season, in stark contrast to the Wing-T scheme that had been a staple of the Loboes’ program for so many years.
That transition proved to have plenty of learning curves for Monahans as the team finished 2-8 in 2019 and missed out on the postseason for the first time since 2004.
As the team prepares for the 2020 season, Staugh says that he’s encouraged by the work that his team has done to take that next step forward.
“Physically, we were doing well in the offseason and mentally they’ve grown up so much,” Staugh said. “They know our offense and defense much better than they did.
“As a culture, we’ve done a much better job of building relationships and understanding that we’re all rowing in the same direction.”
That change in attitude is something that the players have taken notice of as well.
Senior receiver Jaspher McCracken returns as a key target in the offense. He credits team chemistry as one of the biggest changes he’s seen which has led to more familiarity in Staugh’s system.
“We’re coming together as a team and finally trying to be one,” McCracken said. “I think we’re really starting to get the hang of it offensively.
“It’s our second year in the system and we’re moving at a faster pace. We’re just happy to be back out here getting to do what we love to do.”
His teammate Iran Hernandez added that there has been better communication throughout the team and said this group of Loboes — particularly the senior class — are eager to show how much improvement has been made over the course of a year.
“It’s given us a lot of motivation this year as you can see on the field,” Hernandez said. “We just need to keep communicating, be strong and hold each other accountable.”
Both players will be among the key contributors to help the Loboes start a new postseason run. Staugh said that focus and attitude is something that will help his team in a big way
“They are such hard workers,” Staugh said. “They’re great kids, coachable and you can spread that out across the board about all of our kids. They don’t make excuses about it and so I’m really excited about this group.”
The Loboes will try to get one of those four playoff spots competing in a smaller District 1-4A Division II. Monahans is back with state semifinalist Greenwood, Pecos, Snyder and Sweetwater.
The two departures — Fort Stockton and Lamesa — moved up to Class 4A Division I and dropped to Class 3A, respectively.
This season is unlike anything that Staugh or his team has dealt with due to COVID-19. He said the focus early on will be getting back to basics.
“I think when you’re living in uncertain times like we are, I want to see us be our best at what we do with the basics,” he said. “I want to see us be better tacklers, better blockers and really focus on the fundamentals and get better at our system.”
The Loboes have also spend to plenty of time on Zoom calls and sending individual workout plans to players and that was an adjustment for all over the last few months.
Staugh added that his team has shown a lot of maturity in controlling what it could control in order to get that chance to get back on the field.
“I think they’ve done really well. We’ve not only had to coach both offense and defense but we’ve also had to deal with COVID mitigation and that kind of stuff,” Staugh said. “We’ve changed a lot of stuff but you know what, if we get a chance to play, we’ll do all of it.
“I’m stoked because we’re going to play Aug. 28 and if you had told me that a month ago, I wouldn’t have believed you. We’re fired up.”