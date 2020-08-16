  • August 16, 2020

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF 2020: McCamey Badgers - Odessa American: Football

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF 2020: McCamey Badgers

McCamey Badgers
2020 High School Football Preview
McCamey Badgers
— COACHES — 

Head coach: Michael Woodard (second season).

Coach's overall record: 4-8.

Coach's record at school: 4-8.

— TEAM INFORMATION — 

2018 overall record: 4-8.

2018 district record: 1-2 (third, District 1-2A DII).

Last district title: NA.

Last playoff appearance: 2019 (def. Farwell, 30-15; lost to Stratford, 67-14).

Stadium name: Badger Stadium.

Base offense: Spread.

Base defense: 4-3.

— PLAYERS — 

Returning lettermen: 23.

Returning starters: 18 (9 offense, 9 defense).

Key returners: Ivan Rubio (QB/DB, Sr.), Caden Johnson (TE/LB, Sr.), Jayson Pagan (OL/DT, Sr.), Nano Rodriguez (WR/DB, Jr.), Brayden Fuentes (WR/DB, Jr.).

Key newcomers: Zachary Rosas (RB/DB, Sr.), Matthew Rosas (WR/LB, Soph).

McCamey schedule

Date

Opponent

Time

Site

Aug. 28

Kermit

7 p.m.

Kermit

Sept. 4

Menard

7:30 p.m.

McCamey

Sept. 11

Compass Academy

7:30 p.m.

McCamey

Sept. 18

Forsan

7:30 p.m.

McCamey

Sept. 24

Anthony

7 p.m.

Van Horn

Oct. 2

Alpine

7:30 p.m.

Alpine

Oct. 9

 OPEN

 

 

Oct. 16

Wink

7:30 p.m.

McCamey

Oct. 23

Iraan

7:30 p.m.

Iraan

Oct. 30

Plains

7:30 p.m.

McCamey

Nov. 6

Seagraves

7 p.m.

Seagraves

Posted: Sunday, August 16, 2020 8:30 am

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF 2020: McCamey Badgers By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

The McCamey football team has plenty of reasons to be optimistic heading into the 2020 season.

Heading the list — experience.

With a combined nine starters returning for his squad, head coach Michael Woodard knows another strength will be leadership.

“We have a solid group of seniors,” Woodard said. “These kids have been a part of the system for four years.

“They know this system. They know how the coaches want things done and they know exactly how to get things done and those are things that you want to see in a team.”

McCamey heads into the season after a 2019 campaign that saw the Badgers make a run to the area round of the playoffs.

Woodard and his players are optimistic heading into the new season as they look to capitalize on last season, which featured a 30-15 victory over Farwell in the bi-district round of the playoffs.

“It’s huge,” Woodard said. “It’s huge every year.

“More so this year because we’re coming off a successful year and we’re blessed and excited to get going. They’re excited to get going.”

Among the players coming back are quarterback Ivan Rubio, lineman Angel Alonzo and wide receivers Alexander Rodriguez and Brayden Fuentes.

Running back Zachary Rosas will be another returning threat for the Badgers.

“It feels pretty good to be back,” Rosas said. “It’s great being able to come out here and to work as a team.

“It’s a pretty awesome feeling. We’re enjoying every second of it.”

Rosas looks to be more of a leader for this year’s squad as he aims to make an impact.

“I want to have an impact on all the players around me and let them know that I’m a good leader and that we can do good things this year,” Rosas said.

Like every other team, McCamey will have its share of weaknesses and Woodard knows getting his players back up to speed after the abrupt end to the spring sports calendar last school year because of COVID-19 is key.

“Weaknesses, a lot of the kids are a little bit out of shape and not ready for the shock of this and know that they have to work hard,” Woodard said. “They have a long way to go. I would say that’s one our weaknesses. We have to get our kids back into shape.”

District will also bring challenges as District 1-2A Division II features rival Iraan, along with Wink, which is coming off one of its best seasons in decades.

“Everybody on our schedule knows how to play,” Woodard said. “They know how to coach. I expect every game to be a tough game.

“You have a lot of rivalries. We play a lot of well-coached teams.”

For Woodard, none of that compares to keeping his players safe from the virus as the team tries to take precautions to stay apart

“There are challenges galore and there’s challenges all over the place,” Woodard said. “It’s still taking some getting used to.

“Trying to implement those and get everyone back to where we were before all of this happened, it’s a very hard task.”

Still, he’s liked what he’s seen from his players so far.

“It’s not easy to do and I think our kids have done a good job of responding to these challenges,” Woodard said.

Along with the experienced players coming back, Woodard highlighted how well the team chemistry has been.

“We’ve had a good bond,” Woodard said. “Everyone in Texas wants to see a great game of football. It’s a new year and a lot of new things are yet to come.”

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in , on Sunday, August 16, 2020 8:30 am.

