  • August 13, 2020

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF 2020: Marfa Shorthorns - Odessa American: Football

e-Edition Subscribe
Don't Miss:

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF 2020: Marfa Shorthorns

Shorthorns looking to experience growth in 2020 season

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Marfa Shorthorns
2020 High School Football Preview
Marfa Shorthorns
— COACHES — 

Head coach: Arturo Alferez (fourth season).

Coach's overall record: 11-20.

Coach's record at school: 11-20.

Assistant coaches, duties: Josh Kelly, defensive coordinator; Edgar Ramirez.

— TEAM INFORMATION — 

2018 overall record: 2-8.

2018 district record: 0-3 (fourth, District 1-7A DI).

Last district title: NA.

Last playoff appearance: 2016.

Stadium name: Martin Field.

Base offense: Multiple.

Base defense: 3-2.

— PLAYERS — 

Returning lettermen: 7.

Returning starters: 6 (3 offense, 3 defense).

Key returners: John Aguero (QB, Sr.), Dedrick Campos (RB, Sr.), Levi Hinojos (Safety, Sr.), John Gomes (OL, Sr.).

Related Videos

Related Galleries

icon-collection GALLERY: Marfa Shorthorns Football
 By Tony Venegas Tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649

Posted: Thursday, August 13, 2020 9:00 am

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF 2020: Marfa Shorthorns By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

MARFA Marfa head coach Arturo Alferez called the 2019 season a “building block” for his football program.

The Shorthorns finished 2-8 a year ago and are looking to return to the postseason for the first time since 2016.

Based on what he’s seen so far, Alferez is confident that his team is heading in the right direction.

“We’re in a district where we feel we can be very competitive,” Alferez said. “We feel we have a lot of strengths as a team.

“We’re bringing in some seniors with tremendous experience. We’re also seeing a little more speed on the field.”

The district has been reshuffled through realignment, with Rankin and Balmorhea both gone. Rankin was moved into neighboring District 6-1A Division I, while Balmorhea went back to Division II.

The Shorthorns’ updated district includes Fort Davis, Buena Vista and Van Horn.

Like all teams across the state, the Shorthorns have had to deal with the challenge that the COVID-19 pandemic presents.

The team shut down practice midway through the first week as a precaution and Tuesday marked the first day back on the field as they adjust.

“I feel like we’ve taken a lot of strong precautions,” senior running back Dedrick Campos said. “We’ve been wiping down everything.

“We shut down for a couple weeks to keep everything safe.”

Alferez added that he understands that everyone is trying to remain safe throughout the process. Among the changes around the program include limiting how long the weight room is open, sanitizing and disinfecting surfaces and wearing masks.

The entire team donned masks during workouts Tuesday in an effort to get back up to speed and make up for lost time.

“Having football, being around the kids and trying to get back to that normalcy is always exciting,” Alferez said. “Unfortunately, last week we had to have a shutdown because the district decided to take extra precautions and I’m okay with that when it comes to student safety.”

The hope is that when the Shorthorns get on the field, they can lean on the experience of the seven lettermen returning to lead the way to mesh with the younger players.

Senior quarterback John Aguero believes that that cohesiveness is going to be a key factor in how the Shorthorns fare in 2020.

“In years past, I know we’ve had guys try to take over the game by themselves,” Aguero said. “But last year we melded together as a team and that’s when it’s the most fun.”

Alferez added that the goal is to throw the ball a little more this year. He’s confident he has the skill set in order to accomplish that.

As of Tuesday, Alferez said that he plans to field 23 players on this year’s team, compared to just 15 last season.

“It’s always good to have those numbers on the field because it also brings the competitive side out of each individual,” he said. “I told them that spots are open, we’re competing for spots and the top six that we need on the field.”

Having that competition is also something the players hope can raise the level of everyone else.

“It makes it easier on everyone else,” Campos said. “We’re able to have better practices and having more people to run out there definitely helps.”

Given everything else going on, Campos added that he’s looking forward to getting a chance to close out his high school career on the field.

“It’s amazing,” he said. “I never expected all of this to happen but I’m excited that I still get a chance to play.”

Posted in , on Thursday, August 13, 2020 9:00 am.

Top Picks

Please enter a valid ID.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
86°
Humidity: 41%
Winds: S at 14mph
Feels Like: 87°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 105°/Low 77°
Sunshine. Highs 103 to 107F and lows in the upper 70s.

friday

weather
High 106°/Low 77°
Partly cloudy. Highs 104 to 108F and lows in the upper 70s.

saturday

weather
High 101°/Low 74°
Partly cloudy. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]