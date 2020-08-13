COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF 2020: Marfa Shorthorns

The Shorthorns finished 2-8 a year ago and are looking to return to the postseason for the first time since 2016.
Based on what he’s seen so far, Alferez is confident that his team is heading in the right direction.
“We’re in a district where we feel we can be very competitive,” Alferez said. “We feel we have a lot of strengths as a team.
“We’re bringing in some seniors with tremendous experience. We’re also seeing a little more speed on the field.”
The district has been reshuffled through realignment, with Rankin and Balmorhea both gone. Rankin was moved into neighboring District 6-1A Division I, while Balmorhea went back to Division II.
The Shorthorns’ updated district includes Fort Davis, Buena Vista and Van Horn.
Like all teams across the state, the Shorthorns have had to deal with the challenge that the COVID-19 pandemic presents.
The team shut down practice midway through the first week as a precaution and Tuesday marked the first day back on the field as they adjust.
“I feel like we’ve taken a lot of strong precautions,” senior running back Dedrick Campos said. “We’ve been wiping down everything.
“We shut down for a couple weeks to keep everything safe.”
Alferez added that he understands that everyone is trying to remain safe throughout the process. Among the changes around the program include limiting how long the weight room is open, sanitizing and disinfecting surfaces and wearing masks.
The entire team donned masks during workouts Tuesday in an effort to get back up to speed and make up for lost time.
“Having football, being around the kids and trying to get back to that normalcy is always exciting,” Alferez said. “Unfortunately, last week we had to have a shutdown because the district decided to take extra precautions and I’m okay with that when it comes to student safety.”
The hope is that when the Shorthorns get on the field, they can lean on the experience of the seven lettermen returning to lead the way to mesh with the younger players.
Senior quarterback John Aguero believes that that cohesiveness is going to be a key factor in how the Shorthorns fare in 2020.
“In years past, I know we’ve had guys try to take over the game by themselves,” Aguero said. “But last year we melded together as a team and that’s when it’s the most fun.”
Alferez added that the goal is to throw the ball a little more this year. He’s confident he has the skill set in order to accomplish that.
As of Tuesday, Alferez said that he plans to field 23 players on this year’s team, compared to just 15 last season.
“It’s always good to have those numbers on the field because it also brings the competitive side out of each individual,” he said. “I told them that spots are open, we’re competing for spots and the top six that we need on the field.”
Having that competition is also something the players hope can raise the level of everyone else.
“It makes it easier on everyone else,” Campos said. “We’re able to have better practices and having more people to run out there definitely helps.”
Given everything else going on, Campos added that he’s looking forward to getting a chance to close out his high school career on the field.
“It’s amazing,” he said. “I never expected all of this to happen but I’m excited that I still get a chance to play.”