COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF 2020: Kermit Yellow Jackets

KERMIT Bubba Ross enters his third year at the helm of the Kermit football program and he’s confident that the Yellow Jackets can turn a corner as they head into this season.
“The program that we took over was a good program,” Ross said. “It was a successful program. Building on right now, we just want to get our numbers up. We have a bunch of great coaches.”
Ross likes what he’s seen from his players and is confident that they can continue to build on what they started in 2018.
Kermit returns five starters on offense and six on defense.
Among the players returning for the Yellow Jackets this season include running backs Jay Lara and Bradley Peralta, along with wide receiver Zaniel Florez.
Ross feels that his team’s biggest strength will be its skill positions.
“We’re deep in numbers on both sides of the ball. We also have some experience.”
Ross pointed out that his players now have a better understanding of the terminology from the coaches than in 2018 saying that “We’re way ahead of where we were a year ago and two years ago.”
One area for concern, according to Ross, is the lack of depth on the Yellow Jackets’ offensive line.
“Our trenches need to be more proven this year,” Ross said. “But our numbers there are kind of thin.”
Tight end Mikial Burrola is another returning player for the Yellow Jackets and is feeling confident of his team’s improvement.
“I really think we’re going to do well this year,” Burrola said. “No doubt in my mind that our O-line is going to get better.
“Our offense and defense all around will be better this year.”
Wide receiver Auden Gonzalez echoed his teammate’s thoughts.
“We’re really excited right now,” Gonzalez said. “I’ve seen everyone in the weight room and this is my last year and we want to go out and get something done.”
The Yellow Jackets find themselves in a six-team district that features Shallowater, Denver City, Slaton, Brownfield and Lamesa, which is dropping down from Class 4A.
Shallowater, Slaton and Denver City are coming off area-round playoff runs from last year while Brownfield also made a postseason appearance.
The only team in the district that didn’t make a playoff appearance last season was Lamesa.
“This district is really good,” Ross said. “Our guys are tough and when it comes to district, we have a lot to prove.”
After an uncertain offseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic concerns, the Yellow Jackets are glad to be back on the field.
“I feel very blessed about where we’re now going,” Ross said. “I’m excited to see what we’re meant to do. Our numbers are good. We’re picking up extra kids every day.”
Keeping the players safe during the pandemic has been an area of concern for the coaches.
Ross said they have been making adjustments, including providing more water breaks and making sure that players are using their own water bottles to avoid the spread of germs.
“We’re keeping the stations sanitized,” Ross said. “We’re wearing our masks.
“It’s a little bit trying but I want to do anything that we can to keep doing what we love which is to coach these kids.”
For Ross, all the modifications pale in comparison to just being able to be back on the field with the players and staff.
“Under this mask, you see a pretty big grin because we’re happy to be out here right now,” Ross said. “It’s good to see the kids out here participating. I think they missed us just as much as we missed them.”
