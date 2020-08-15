  • August 15, 2020

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF 2020: Iraan Braves - Odessa American: Football

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF 2020: Iraan Braves

Iraan relying on younger players to help Braves rebound

Iraan Braves
2020 High School Football Preview
Iraan Braves
— COACHES — 

Head coach: Matthew Luddeke (second season).

Coach's overall record: 0-11.

Coach's record at school: 0-11.

— TEAM INFORMATION — 

2018 overall record: 0-11.

2018 district record: 0-3 (fourth, District 1-2A DII).

Last district title: 2017.

Last playoff appearance: 2018 (def. Bovina in bi-district; lost to Clarendon in area).

Stadium name: Brave Stadium.

Base offense: Slot-T.

Base defense: 4-4 Split.

— PLAYERS — 

Returning lettermen: 5.

Returning starters: 7 (5 offense, 2 defense).

Key returners: Javier Hernandez, Gavin Aguirre, Zane Davis.

Posted: Saturday, August 15, 2020 8:00 am

By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

The Iraan football team is well aware of what awaits.

Following a winless season that saw the Braves struggle to put players on the field, the Braves will be looking to the future of the program to change the present atmosphere.

With just six starters returning, a majority of this year’s squad will be made up of freshmen and head coach Matt Luddeke is in full-blown teaching mode.

“One of the biggest challenges is that we’re going to be the youngest football team that I’ve ever been a part of coaching at the varsity level,” Luddeke said. “We have 18 guys, 13 of them are freshmen.

“We have three good senior leaders for us this year and one junior and one sophomore. The biggest challenge is just how young we are.”

Despite the youth and inexperience, Luddeke and his players, as they prepare for the 2020 season, are confident the Braves can still make the postseason.

“We’re going to make it all work but we look forward to having all of these guys back here,” Luddeke said. “No challenge is too big for us. We’re just glad to be back out here.”

Unlike last year where Iraan was in a four-team district and automatically qualified for the playoffs, the Braves will now be in five-team district alongside Wink, McCamey, Seagraves and Plains, which is also coming off a winless season.

“We have a couple of new faces in our district,” Luddeke said. “We lost Van Horn. They went six-man.

“We gained a team in Seagraves. We have some familiar faces with McCamey and Wink. Everybody wants to beat them as much as possible because they’re our rivals. Wink’s a good team and probably the district favorites. But those two are going to be our biggest challenges this year.”

Seagraves and Plains are the biggest question marks for the Braves, as Luddeke doesn’t know much about his newest district foes.

That will change once the season starts.

“As the season goes forward, we’ll see more from Seagraves and Plains and have more of a chance to follow them,” Luddeke said. “We look forward to those guys joining our district.

“Keeping everyone fresh but by the time district arrives we want everyone to be ready. Our goal is to stay healthy and be ready for district.”

The Braves are looking for a trio of seniors — Javier Hernandez, Gavin Aguirre and Zane Davis — to set the pace, giving the team the leadership necessary to move on from last year’s struggles.

“These guys have been here all summer and know what it takes to be good,” Luddeke said. “Their work ethic is the best on the team. I feel like we’ll have some really good senior leadership.”

Luddeke and his staff also can take heart knowing the potential of their incoming freshmen class which went undefeated last year at the junior high level.

Getting them up to speed will be the key.

“Our eighth graders that are coming in as freshmen had a really good season last year but they’re little fish in a big pond now and they’ll have to grow up very fast,” Luddeke said. “We’re going to ask them to be team players on Friday nights.”

Defensive end Javier Hernandez, one of the returning seniors, is optimistic that the younger players can get up to full tempo.

“We’ve been waiting for this all summer,” Hernandez said. “We have a lot of freshmen on the team and they’ve been training really hard and giving it their all.”

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in , on Saturday, August 15, 2020 8:00 am.

