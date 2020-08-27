COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF 2020: Greenwood Rangers

For Greenwood head coach Rusty Purser, one of the biggest dividends from his team’s run to the Class 4A state semifinals last year was the amount of practice and game day experience the returning players gained.
That’s what happens when you’re playing an entire month after the regular season concludes.
Purser feels that added time on the field can help his team go on another deep playoff run this year.
“The biggest thing coming off last year is the fact that we practiced football the entire first semester,” Purser said. “There’s so much to be said to be spending time in pads on the grass, preparing for games, compared to the offseason.
Greenwood’s 2019 season featured the Rangers’ second appearance in the semifinal round in school history.
While Greenwood’s run came to an end with a 48-20 loss to eventual Class 4A Division II state champion Pleasant Grove, Purser and his players have taken plenty of positive vibes from the playoff run.
“We felt like when we went home for Christmas, we had a good year of football,” Purser said. “There were a lot of positive feelings.”
The Rangers (who went 14-1 overall last year and 6-0 in district) will also be aiming for a third consecutive district title, something that hasn’t been done program history.
“We have some good goals that we’ve set and some things that are first for Greenwood,” Purser said. “We’ve never won three district titles in a row so that’s something that’s been on our plate.”
Tthe Rangers did lose some key players from last year, returning just two starters on offense while eight come back on the defensive side.
Greenwood does return a considerable number of players who saw action on varsity last season.
“We have about 17 guys who were on the varsity team last year and then we have another 30 who made the playoff run for us,” Purser said.
The good news is that the Rangers do welcome back three All-State players from last year including running back Trey Cross, who finished the regular season with 156 carries for 1,975 yards and 23 touchdowns and was the Odessa American’s All-Permian Basin Player of the Year in 2019. He added another 916 yards and 10 touchdowns in the postseason.
Linebacker Michael Gutierrez is another returning All-State player who recorded 109 tackles, one sack and two fumble recoveries.
“We’re all just pretty excited to be able to come back, especially since this season wasn’t guaranteed,” Gutierrez said. “The practices have been super energetic and we’re just happy to be there playing the sport with everyone we love.”
Gutierrez himself is eyeing a chance to break the school record for the most tackles as one of his many goals.
“I’d like to make all-state again,” Gutierrez said. “I’d like to do better and to get more tackles this year.
“I only have about 92 more tackles to break the school record so that’s what I’m shooting for.”
Connor McDonald is the Rangers other returning all-state honoree.
“Michael Gutierrez and Trey Cross and Connor McDonald, all three of those guys had all-state accolades and were tremendous players on our team last year,” Purser said. “Having all three of those guys back this year is huge and the leadership they bring is big.”
Even with experienced players coming back, Purser knows the Rangers’ offense still has some challenges.
“The biggest area that’s going to be a glowing impact for us is offensively; we had a group of players that was one of the best in the state last year, that had a number of seniors who were really productive,” Purser said. “Knowing that we have to replace some holes there is going to be the biggest challenge throughout the early portions of the season.”
It’ll be Purser’s second year as head coach at Greenwood and he says this year feels more comfortable than where he was at this point last year.
“The comfort level of having been around the guys for a little bit longer is big,” Purser said. “The guys know more about me and I know more about each and every one of them.
“The expectations that they have of me and that I have of them is more established.”
