COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF 2020: Grandfalls-Royalty Cowboys

Tasked with the job of continuing the winning tradition at Grandfalls-Royalty is new head coach Jeff Corean.
Corean is no stranger to the program, having been an assistant coach last year and the first-year head coach is well aware of the task ahead of him.
“There’s a lot of pressure here because it’s a proud tradition,” Corean said. “You don’t want to be the guy that starts a losing tradition so you want to keep things rolling and keep the intensity going.
“That’s mainly the biggest challenge. It’s the biggest obstacle. We have to keep things going. A lot of people consider us to be a rebuilding team but we don’t feel that way. We’re ready to rock and roll.”
With that, Corean and his players are eager to get things going as they prepare for the 2020 season.
“We’re really excited,” Corean said. “We feel like we’re playing at our best and we’re practicing really well, even with the COVID guidelines,” Corean said. “We have a great base of players coming back from last year that we can build off of.
“We have some kids who didn’t touch the field much last year but will see a lot of playing time and they’re really eager to prove themselves.”
The Cowboys are coming off a 10-2 season last year that included a 3-0 run in district play.
Trying to duplicate last year’s undefeated district run might be a little tricky for Grandfalls-Royalty as the Cowboys will be in the same district as Balmorhea, Sanderson and Sierra Blanca.
“We get Balmorhea, the number one team in the state and that’s always a great game,” Corean said. “That was probably our best game last year.
“Our district is a big rivalry. Balmorhea goes without saying but us and Sanderson, our head-to-head record is 34-33. It doesn’t matter what that point spread says.”
To get the Cowboys ready for district play, Grandfalls-Royalty has added teams that can help them prepare for the speed from their district, which now includes Van Horn, which is playing its first season of six-man football.
“We had to change up our nondistrict a little bit to get us ready for the speed that we’ll see in district against teams like Van Horn, we want to mirror that,” Corean said. “That nondistrict schedule will help us.”
As far as the team’s strengths go, Corean says they have a lot of strong kids.
“We have a lot of kids that gained 40 to 50 pounds in the bench and squat and we feel like they have a sense of togetherness also,” Corean said. “To see them come together this early is great.”
On the other hand, Corean sees a lot of youth on this year’s squad with little to no experience.
“But that’s what our practices and scrimmages are for,” Corean said. “We’re going to go hard. We’re going to go and do a lot of repetitions. Our kids know what to do.”
Among the players coming in, the Cowboys will have Isaiah Vasquez, Abel Rodriguez and Chris Miller along with RJ Brooks and Christopher Rodriguez.
“Isaiah Vasquez will be a force,” Corean said. “He’ll be coming out of the back field and Abel Rodriguez is a guy that you can put anywhere on the field and he’d do a great job for you.”
Despite the task ahead of them, Christopher Rodriguez and his teammates are looking forward to the challenge.
“I really trust my teammates,” Rodriguez said. “We’re losing a few big guys from last year but I’m excited to see what we can all do. I trust these guys and we’re ready for the season.”
