COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF 2020: Fort Stockton Panthers

FORT STOCKTON The Fort Stockton football team, through realignment, had some pressure taken off before the first whistle of the season.
Moving into a four-team district with Andrews, San Angelo Lake View and Big Spring, the Panthers already know they have qualified for the postseason.
That, however, doesn’t change the team’s goals.
Capturing a district title and making a deep playoff run are still the prize.
With a decent number of returning players from last year, Fort Stockton head coach Mike Peters and his players are optimistic for this season.
“I really think that our skill position kids will be a big strength for us,” Peters said. “We have some good seniors coming back for us.
“I think those guys have been through a lot and I think they’ll be great seniors for these kids.”
The Panthers return six starters from last year’s team that went 7-3 overall and 3-3 in district play, missing out on the playoff by one spot.
Along with the automatic bid to the postseason, the move to the new district will give the Panthers a chance to renew some rivalries.
“I think it’s going to be a challenge for us,” Peters said. “We’re playing in a new district with a lot of old rivals.
“We’re playing Andrews and Big Spring and they’ve always been rivals with Fort Stockton. We’re playing seven nondistrict games and getting that under our belt is what I’m most looking forward to so that we can make progress when we get to that district schedule.”
One of the challenges for the Panthers, according to Peters, is being young at certain spots, especially on offense.
“I think up front, we’re going to have some good offensive linemen and we’re going to have some young and unproven players, really using that time before district to get them up to speed,” Peters said.
Another challenge has been getting the players back up to speed after the lengthy layoff due to COVID-19.
“That’s been a struggle for sure,” Peters said. “We did our summer strength workouts and did some online training with sending out workouts during the spring but it’s not the same as getting to be out here every day.
“That’s been our biggest hurdle in getting through the first week of practice. You’re having to slow down on some stuff and get their legs and their lungs ready to go.”
Among the players coming back for the Panthers will be quarterback Dominic Aguilar and running back Pedro Vasquez.
“I think our quarterback Dominic Aguilar is going to be one of our go-to guys,” Peters said. “He’s got a lot of football knowledge and he’s a tough kid. Pedro Vasquez is our top running back coming back.”
For Vasquez, getting back on the field has felt good, even if he feels he has work to do to get back to where he was last year.
“It’s felt good,” Vasquez said. “We’ve been out of shape from quarantine so we’re getting back in shape pretty quick. … I want to get 1,000 yards for the season and help my teammates accomplish things.”
Defensively, linemen Danny Valenzuela and Elijah Escajeda are also ones to look out for.
“On defense we Elijah Esajeda and Danny Valenzuela are guys that we’re going to have to really count on as lettermen to try and help move these younger guys along,” Peters said.
While there have been challenges for Peters and his players in getting back to normal, they’ve been trying to work as best as they can to meet their goals for the season.
“That’s the world that you live in, being able to watch the players grow and progress over the years and then suddenly you stop and don’t see them for three or four months,” Peters said. “I know it’s not normal with what we’re doing but it’s better than the alternatives.”
Vasquez echoed those thoughts.
“It’s been really shifty with the way things have been going with COVID but we’re out here practicing and doing our thing to get better,” Vasquez said.
Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.