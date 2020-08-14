COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF 2020: Fort Davis Indians

FORT DAVIS There’s been quite a bit of transition within the Fort Davis football program the past few weeks.
As the start of the season draws closer, new head coach Brad Repass hopes he can provide some stability to the Indians program.
Repass is the third head coach in as many years for Fort Davis and has only been with the team since mid-June after the retirement of Curtis Pittman.
Since his arrival, Repass said that the transition has gone smoothly and placed an emphasis on his commitment to the program.
“The very first thing I told the boys when I met them was, ‘Look, I get it. This is your third head coach in three years. It’s not a good situation in any way. I’m here to stay,” Repass said. “The only way I will not be their head coach in the future is if I’m fired or if I retire.”
Repass alooks to put his stamp on the program as a head coach after working as an assistant coach at Grandfalls-Royalty. He does have prior six-man head coaching experience at Arlington St. Alban’s.
He takes over a program that did not make the playoffs last season despite finishing 6-4 overall. The Indians are in a reconfigured District 5-1A Division I with Buena Vista, Marfa and six-man newcomer Van Horn and Repass’ goal is to get his team back in the postseason mix.
“I want to try and sustain it and find a way to be competitive this year and somehow find a way to get into the playoffs,” he said. “After that, we want to build off what they started to the point where we’re a perennial playoff team again.”
It will be a transition after losing six players from a season ago and returning just one senior — lineman Anthony Muniz — in 2020.
For Muniz, he’s just grateful to have the chance to play given everything given the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was just jumping for joy then because I didn’t think that we were going to have a season,” Muniz said. “I was a little down about it because it’s my senior year but when I found out we could play, it was a great day.”
He added that he’s been impressed with how Repass has connected with the players in his short time with the program.
“Coach Repass has really grown on us so far,” he said. “He just motivates the whole team and is trying to inspire us to be better than what we were last year.”
Muniz will line up at center and nose guard and be a key contributor for the Indians.
He’ll lead the way for the two juniors — quarterback Blake Rubio and running back Oscar Morales — who are also expected to be key players as well.
Repass had high praise for all three of his upperclassmen.
“Those three guys are all leaders,” he said. “That’s a great strength.”
Repass said that sophomore defensive end Henry Downing could see playing time on offense as well as the team looks to settle starting spots leading up to the team’s first game Aug. 29 against West Texas Homeschool.
Like his head coach, Muniz also expressed confidence that the Indians can reach the postseason for the first time since 2011. He added that the team needs to be more consistent in closing out games to accomplish that.
“Last year, most of the games that we lost were because of our mistakes,” he said. “Hopefully, this year we can bounce back.”
As for Repass, he’s trying to make the most of his time while keeping his players healthy with limited depth. He believes that he can do that while also motivating his team to work on being competitive and more physical.
“I want to develop this mindset that we are getting after it and competing every single play,” he said. “Second, I just want us to be a physical football team.
“I don’t care what level it is, Division II, six-man or in the ACC or Big Ten. You just can’t put a price tag on physicality. It’s invaluable.”