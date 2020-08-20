COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF 2020: Crane Golden Cranes

This season, they’re looking to take care of unfinished business as the Golden Cranes aim to go further in the playoffs as well.
Crane is coming off a 9-3 showing from last year including a 2-1 district record in a season that ended in the area round of the playoffs.
This season, with seven returning starters on offense and six on defense, there’s heightened optimism for the Golden Cranes.
“We have high expectations but we’re going to take it one week at a time,” Willis said. “Last year, we didn’t get a district title but we’re going to try and get more wins this year.”
Head coach Jeff Cordell enters his second year at the helm of the program and he believes he and his players are getting a better feel for things this fall.
“We’re extremely excited,” Cordell said. “We went 9-3 last year in a new program and a new offense and a new scheme.
“Having a year under our belt makes it even more exciting especially with the number of players coming back for this season.”
The only thing that appears to have stood in the Golden Cranes’ way was a delayed start to their fall practice as Crane started a week later than other Class 3A schools.
“We had a little delay in our start but one of the things that I’ve learned is that we’re going to be grateful for anything that we do,” Cordell said. “The opportunity for us to be here and practice makes us excited.”
Willis and wide receiver Donny Bishop are among the returning players for Crane and Cordell believes their leadership is invaluable.
“Honestly, if you look at our quarterback Jaxon Willis, he’s a pretty good leader,” Cordell said. “He’s just a junior.
“His leadership says a lot. He was selected by his peers to be co-captain for back to back seasons. He’s a tremendous leader.
“And then you combine that with Donny Bishop from last year, he has the ability the light up the scoreboard. You add all the other guys that are coming back and it makes for an exciting time this year.”
Bishop has set his goals high going into this season.
“It’s my junior year and I’m hoping to have one of my best years ever,” Bishop said. “We’re hoping to start clicking and be able to start winning.”
Linebacker Juan Pulido and running back Jeren McDonald are also among the key players coming back for the Golden Cranes.
But that doesn’t mean Crane won’t have its share of weaknesses this year.
“I think if you’re realistic, every team is going to have a weakness,” Cordell said. “Jaxon Willis has some things that he needs to work on. The same can be said about Donny.
“We lost some good players from last year. Brandon Serna is gone and Nate Suttle as well, those guys were a big part of our offense. Finding individuals to step up and fill their shoes is going to be a tough task.
Crane’s new district puts them up with Alpine, Tornillo, Anthony and newcomers Odessa Compass Academy.
“All of our district opponents are great programs,” Cordell said. “It’s going to be a dogfight in this district for us.”
To help prepare for district, Crane will have a few challenging opponents in nondistrict including Kermit, Denver City and Wink.
“Week in and week out, the guys that we have scheduled are quality teams,” Cordell said. “Colorado City has a good team.
“We have an off week and then Kermit comes to town and then you add Denver City and Brian Gibson’s Wink Wildcats are loaded. We have tough nondistrict schedule.”
As Crane prepares for its season, Cordell says the players now have a better understanding of what he and his coaches want.
“We have a great staff. These kids know us and they know the expectations we have,” Cordell said. “We want to be successful not just on the field but also off the field. It’s exciting that we get to see these kids.”
Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.