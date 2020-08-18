COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF 2020: Compass Academy Cougars

After competing at the sub-varsity level the past two seasons, the Cougars are set to debut on the varsity stage in 2020, competing in District 1-3A Division II with Crane, Alpine, Anthony and Tornillo.
It’s a milestone moment that head coach J.D. Granado has been looking forward to since taking charge of the program two years ago.
“It’s always exciting when you get to football season,” Granado said. “The boys are excited and they’re putting in the hard work. We’re ready to get after it and have some fun competing against other teams.”
With all the goes into starting a program, Granado understands the steps that need to be taken to get things going. He says that he draws inspiration for that from his grandfather, who was a carpenter.
“Building is just something special to me,” he said. “You have to have vision with anything that you’re building.
“God’s blessed me with that and I’m hoping we can continue to do that moving forward.”
Granado says he anticipates up to 30 varsity players could take the field by the time the Cougars play their first regular season game Aug. 28 at New Home.
Most of those players are underclassmen as Granado mentioned that he will likely have more freshman suited up than sophomores or juniors.
It’s a big jump for a young team like Compass Academy. That said, Granado added the team gained plenty of valuable experience dealing with the pressure and nerves that each game brings.
“One of my favorite quotes is ‘It’s okay to have butterflies as long as you learn how to teach them to fly in formation’,” he said. “That’s what we’re learning what to do right now.”
The Cougars will also have to learn to adapt to plenty of time on the road. Seven of the team’s nine scheduled regular season games are on the road.
The two home games — Oct. 24 against Anthony and Nov. 6 against Tornillo — are scheduled to be played at Greenwood’s J.M. King Memorial Stadium in Midland.
No matter where the Cougars play, Granado’s message for his team has been to show high energy at every practice, workout and game.
Junior tight end/linebacker Eric Chavez is expected to be one of the key contributors to help the Cougars strive towards that high energy. He said that the team has a stronger mindset entering the first year of varsity play.
“A lot of us were just freshman and sophomores playing against that competition and we got a taste of it,” Chavez said. “It was a lot of fun and I’m just really excited for this year.
“It definitely means a lot to be a part of one of the first varsity programs at the school.”
Sophomore receiver/quarterback Gio Romero shared a similar point of view.
He’s confident that the team can turn some heads this season and is motivated to show what the Cougars can do this season.
“I feel like a lot of people are going to underestimate us since we are a new program but I believe that we can show them that we’re not going out there to lose,” Romero said. “We’re going to put up a fight in every game.”
Players and coaches alike are eager for the opportunity to play.
Like every program across the state, the team has implemented its own safety measures during the COVID-19 pandemic to make sure that opportunity stays intact.
Granado said they’re moving forward as best they can given the current situation and hopes to help build the team closer together in some way.
“The priority here is to build family,” he said. “Regardless of what we do scheme wise and what the competition looks like, our biggest deal is to have each other’s back throughout this entire season and moving forward.”