COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF 2020: Buena Vista Longhorns

He’s especially happy considering the numbers the Longhorns will have this year compared to last year.
Buena Vista will suit up 19 players for the 2020 season.
Now the challenge for Pustejovsky is finding out the other strengths his large group can bring to the table.
“It’s kind of hard to say what our strength is going to be,” Pustejovsky said. “We go from last year, having nine kids to finish the season to 19.
“We have quite a few kids. I think the only question will be leadership.”
The Longhorns finished 1-8 overall last season, struggling to an 0-3 mark in district play.
This year’s team will have six returning starters on offense and defense.
“It feels really good right now to get ready for the new season,” Pustejovsky said. “We have 19 guys right now. I think the excitement is that they’re ready to go.
“As coaches, we’ve been ready to go since March. It’s finally here. We’ve been very stressed. But we’re finally to the point where we’re anxious and ready to get started. That stress is still there but not quite as bad with the anticipation for the start of the season.”
The Longhorns will be making the leap to Class 1A Division I this season.
While numbers are up, Pustejovsky knows that in order for the Longhorns to compete, they are going to have to be able to play four quarters.
“Obviously, we need to get in shape,” he said. “We have a bunch of kids that haven’t played before and this will be a hard step up for them.”
Among the players coming back for the Longhorns are cornerback Dillon Balderaz and Devyn Balderaz.
“We have some juniors who have been in the system for a couple of years and they understand the reason of how and why we do things,” Pustejovsky said. “They can also help out our underclassmen to understand things.”
This year’s schedule will feature its fair share of challenges, including a district that features Fort Davis, Marfa and six-man newcomer Van Horn.
To help the Longhorns get ready for their challenging district, Pustejovsky and his staff have put together a nondistrict schedule that will include plenty of tests for the Longhorns.
Buena Vista’s nondistrict tests include Loop, Dawson, Grandfalls-Royalty, Sierra Blanca, Klondike, Sanderson and Grady.
“I think we’ve put together a good schedule for us,” Pustejovsky said. “There are some good teams on there. We don’t want us to struggle by the time we get to district.
“Our district is competitive. I think our nondistrict schedule will really come in handy to help us get ready for district.”
As the Longhorns get ready for a new season, Pustejovsky is glad to be back on the field with his staff and kids.
“I was talking with my wife about the stress and having to deal with this for so long, it finally got to the point where it’s exciting and the fun part is finally here,” Pustejovsky said. “The kids are here and ready that’s the fun part.
“It’s unfortunate that we can’t get completely away from the COVID-19, can’t completely get away from the mask. At least, it’s a whole lot better than not having these kids here.”
