COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF 2020: Balmorhea Bears

BALMORHEA Expectations are usually pretty high at Balmorhea during football season and this season figures to be no different.
The Bears head into the season as the top-ranked team in Class 1A Division II.
Head coach Vance Jones has a plethora of players returning, including 12 seniors, which he believes will be the biggest strength of this year’s squad.
The Bears will also have six starters back on defense with three back on offense.
“We some kids coming back as well who have played on offense,” Jones said. “That’s probably our biggest strength coming in.
“We went to the state finals two years in a row and then we got bumped up to Division I and we were very competitive. Now we’re back in Division II and our focus is on getting back to AT&T Stadium.”
Looking for a new quarterback has been the main task as Balmorhea has three players with experience competing for the starting spot.
“We have three young men who have played it but haven’t really started at that position,” Jones said. “They’ve played back up at that position.
“We have the capabilities to be good there but it’s going to take a little bit of time and repetition.”
Balmorhea lost Aaron Mendoza, Kade Weatherman, Marco Ramos and Isaiah Jurado from last year’s team that went 10-2 overall and made it to the area round of the playoffs.
Going in to the season with a high-ranking puts all of Balmorhea’s opponents on notice and Jones wants his players to know that.
“We’re ranked high going into the season and that always puts a target on your back,” Jones said. ‘Every time we line up against somebody, whether we’re better than them or not, they’re going to give us 110 percent so we have to be geared up for every game.
“Everyone’s going to bring their A game.”
The Bears will be challenged on opening night when the host the Rankin Red Devils, the top-ranked team in Division I. Rankin reached the semifinals last season and returns six starters on both sides of the ball.
“Rankin’s a very good team,” Jones said. “We’ve been playing them for years.
“They’ve been in our district that last two years. We’ve played them for the district title and our kids are hungry.
“We know they have a whole lot of seniors just like we do and they’re a good team. Our kids know that and they’re really excited for the challenge to be back and to get to where we need to be.”
One thing that has stood out for Jones has been the shape that his players have stayed in during the summer and spring even with the COVID-19 disruptions.
“They haven’t been in any organized activity since March so they’re really excited to get out here,” Jones said. “They’ve done a really good job of keeping themselves in good shape over this time period.
“I was really concerned about our physical condition but I found out this past week that they came in in a lot better shape than I was expecting. We’re really doing a good job.”
The players are hopeful of making a deep run in the playoffs.
“The excitement level is really high,” senior lineman Alex Abraham said. “We expect to have a good season, especially with the returning guys that we have. We’re excited for the upcoming season.”
