COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF 2020: Andrews Mustangs

The Mustangs won their fifth district title in six seasons in 2019, matched a school record for victories in a season and advanced three rounds deep in the playoffs.
Mason, entering his ninth year at the helm of the program, believes that this year’s Mustangs have the opportunity to accomplish more of their goals and are even more motivated to do so given the uncertainty the season brings due to COVID-19.
“We talked to our kids about relentless effort and having no regrets,” Mason said. “Because once you graduate and play your last down of football, usually you’re going to look back and find something that you could have done a little better.
“Add in what happened in the spring and it becomes a bigger reality and I think the kids realize that a lot more now.”
The Mustangs return several starters on both sides of the ball that helped the team finish 11-2 last season. There will be one notable difference in Andrews’ up-tempo offense this season: the quarterback taking the snaps.
Standout signal caller Brett Leach has graduated and signed with West Texas A&M. Replacing Leach is one of the key questions the Mustangs must answer.
Mason said that seniors Markeese Lawrence and Cody Cabrera, along with sophomore E.J. Lopez, are all vying for the top spot. Cabrera saw action as a backup last season behind Leach, while Lawrence earned all-state honors at receiver.
Even with that question still to be answered, Mason said he’s confident that he’ll find the right player to fill those shoes.
“We’ve been fortunate that here at Andrews that we’ve had a lot of good quarterbacks and we’re fixing to find a new one that’s going to be a leader,” he said.
Elsewhere on the field, the Mustangs will also lean on seniors Lucas Esparza and Evan Jackson. Esparza will see time at running back while Jackson will start on the offensive and defensive lines.
Both players recognize the opportunity to take the field for one more high school season and want to make the most of that chance to step on the field on Friday nights.
“We need good effort from everyone playing their role and making sure they’re doing the little things right,” Esparza said. “Our seniors this year are giving it their all knowing that this is the last year and we just want to go out with a bang.”
Jackson also emphasized the need to take on a leadership role and help the younger players moving up to the varsity level.
“We were able to hit the ground running with our summer workouts but now we just need to keep up our leadership and stay together as a team,” Jackson said. “We need to make sure that we keep our goals in mind and look forward and not backwards.”
Part of that process of looking forward is from learning what happened in the past. Since practice began Aug. 3, Andrews has had to do plenty of adjusting to how things are done to keep players safe and to have the opportunity to have a season.
Mason said he’s been encouraged by how his team has responded to the changing situation and said the players have maintained a positive mindset over the last several months.
“When you come into a season and you’ve faced so much uncertainty that stems back from March, you have concerns about who’s going to show up to how they’re going to react to this,” he said. “There’s a lot of excitement and enthusiasm and the attitude and effort has been very constant and consistent so far.”
The Mustangs will have an opportunity to play in the postseason thanks to its four-team district alignment in District 2-4A Division I with Fort Stockton, Big Spring and San Angelo Lake View.
Even with that already secured, Mason knows that there are bigger goals the team wants to achieve.
“We want to reach our full potential and as long as we’ve done that, we’ve accomplished our goal,” Mason said. “Year after year, that’s what you look at.
“This is a new group and a new chapter in Mustang football and this group of kids is going to write their own history.”