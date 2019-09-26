HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian Basin capsules for Sept. 27

CLINT MOUNTAIN VIEW LOBOS AT ANDREWS MUSTANGS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Mustang Bowl, Andrews.
>> Records: Clint Mountain View 3-1; Andrews 3-1.
>> Last Week: Clint Mountain View def. Tornillo, 55-14; Andrews def. Snyder, 58-13.
>> Broadcast: FM-105.5 (Andrews).
>> Last Season: Andrews 72, Clint Mountain View 11.
>> Notes: The Lobos are making the long trip to face a Mustangs team that is getting better each week. … Clint Mountain View is 2-0 against New Mexico teams this season, 1-1 in the state of Texas. … Andrews quarterback Brett Leach has thrown for nearly 1,500 yards through four games, the leader in the Permian Basin.
DENVER CITY MUSTANGS AT SEMINOLE INDIANS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Wigwam Stadium, Seminole
>> Records: Denver City 4-0; Seminole 3-1
>> Last Week: Denver City def. Idalou, 28-25; Seminole lost to Greenwood, 38-7.
>> Broadcast: AM-1250/FM-106.3 (Seminole)
>> Last Season: Seminole 33, Denver City 7.
>> Notes: This game shouldn’t take too long as both teams have run-oriented offenses that like to stay inbounds. … Aaron Mendoza (42 carries, 371 yards, two TDs) leads the Mustangs, with quarterback Mario Sanchez (54-344-1) just behind … Senior quarterback Jarrett Bagwell gives the host Indians the edge when the teams need to throw the ball, connecting on 27 of 46 passes for 465 yards and five touchdowns.
FORT STOCKTON PANTHERS AT PECOS EAGLES
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Rotary Field, Pecos.
>> Records: Fort Stockton 4-0; Pecos 2-2.
>> Last Week: Fort Stockton def. San Angelo Lake View, 60-0; Pecos def. Big Spring, 25-6.
>> Broadcast: AM-860/FM-94.3 (Fort Stockton); AM-1400 (Pecos)
>> Last Season: Fort Stockton 31, Pecos 18.
>> Notes: Fort Stockton rolled the host Chiefs last week in a battle of unbeaten teams, while the Eagles evened their mark with a solid effort against Big Spring. … This is the District 1-4A Division II opener. … The visiting Panthers have used five quarterbacks and 13 runnings backs through the first four weeks. … The Eagles didn’t throw a pass in their victory last week against the Steers as Armando Granado (31 carries, 200 yards, one touchdowns) led the way.
GREENWOOD RANGERS AT SWEETWATER MUSTANGS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Mustang Bowl, Sweetwater.
>> Records: Greenwood 4-0; Sweetwater 1-3.
>> Last Week: Greenwood def. Seminole, 38-7; Sweetwater lost to Iowa Park, 46-0.
>> Broadcast: talktownradio.com/greenwood.
>> Last Season: Greenwood 65, Sweetwater 20.
>> Notes: The Rangers have been firing on all cylinders this season under new head coach Rusty Purser and the road trip to open district play shouldn’t slow them down. Trey Cross leads the team with 60 carries for 558 yards and eight touchdowns, while quarterback Weston Wilber has been very efficient directing the offense (30 of 63 passing for 508 yards, nine TDs and one interception).
MONAHANS LOBOES AT LAMESA GOLDEN TORNADOES
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Tornado Stadium, Lamesa.
>> Records: Monahans 0-4; Lamesa 0 -4.
>> Last Week: Monahans lost to Midland Christian, 49-0; Lamesa lost to Lubbock High, 61-13.
>> Broadcast: FM-98.3 (Monahans).
>> Last Season: Monahans 48, Lamesa 41.
>> Notes: The district opener couldn’t have come at a better time for both programs. The Loboes and Tornadoes both are struggling to score, having managed a combined 80 points so far this season.
KERMIT YELLOW JACKETS AT ALPINE FIGHTIN’ BUCKS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Buck Stadium, Alpine.
>> Records: Kermit 0-3; Alpine 2-2.
>> Last Week: Kermit lost to Crane, 48-25; Alpine def. Wink, 30-13.
>> Broadcast: www.98xfm.com; AM-1240 (Alpine).
>> Last Season: Alpine 15, Kermit 6.
>> Notes: The Yellow Jackets are averaging more than 250 yards on offense per game, but haven’t been able to consistently find the end zone. Quarterback Arturo Gonzalez has completed 36 of 60 passes for 646 yards and five touchdowns, with three interceptions. His yardage is good for fifth among the Permian Basin signal callers. … Alpine got a breakout game from Travis Ruckman last week against the Wildcats as he rushed for 146 yards on eight carries, scoring a pair of touchdowns to help take some pressure off the quarterbacking duo of Jayden Canaba and Aaron Fellows.
CRANE GOLDEN CRANES AT STANTON BUFFALOES
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Buffalo Stadium, Stanton.
>> Records: Crane 4-0; Stanton 1-3.
>> Last Week: Crane def. Kermit, 48-25; Stanton lost to New Deal, 14-0.
>> Broadcast: FM-94.3 (Stanton).
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: The task for the Golden Cranes on this night will be to stay focused as they travel to face a seemingly, on paper, overmatched Buffaloes’ team. … Stanton has scored just 41 points through four games; Crane is averaging 55.5 points per game this season. … The Buffaloes have 792 yards of total offense; Crane quarterback Jaxon Willis has passed for 940 yards and 11 touchdowns, with one interception. … Stanton is led by senior running back Jaxson Lindell’s 288 rushing yards; Crane has three wide recievers (Brandon Cerna, Nate Suttle, Major Martin) with 200 yards or more receiving.
COAHOMA BULLDOGS AT IRAAN BRAVES
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Brave Stadium, Iraan.
>> Records: Coahoma 3-1; Iraan 0-4.
>> Last Week: Coahoma lost to Slaton, 28-26; Iraan lost to Eldorado, 36-0.
>> Broadcast: AM-1490 (Coahoma).
>> Last Season: Iraan 25, Coahoma 20.
>> Notes: It’s been a very tough season so far for the Braves and it doesn’t get any easier with the Bulldogs coming to town. Coahoma is averaging nearly 400 yards per game on offense, led by quarterback Zack Schneider (62 carries, 452 yards, six TDs; 23 of 45 passing for 531 yards, four TDs, no interceptions). … Dylan Kent (56 carries, 208 yards) leads Iraan.
McCAMEY BADGERS AT ELDORADO EAGLES
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Larry Mitchel Stadium, Eldorado.
>> Records: McCamey 2-2; Eldorado 3-1.
>> Last Week: McCamey def. Reagan County, 33-7; Eldorado def. Iraan, 36-0.
>> Broadcast: None.
>> Last Season: McCamey 26, Eldorado 24.
>> Notes: Another tough test for the Badgers as they travel to face a solid Eagles team. … Offensively, quarterback Ivan Rubio (47 of 84 for 690 yards, eight touchdowns, five interceptions) is the engine that makes McCamey go, while running back Noah Torres (69-251-3) provides balance for the Badgers.
JAL (N.M.) PANTHERS AT VAN HORN EAGLES
>> Time, Date, Place: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Eagle Stadium, Van Horn.
>> Records: Jal 2-3; Van Horn 2-2.
>> Last Week: Jal lost to Estancia (N.M.), 36-8; Van Horn def. Anthony, 67-7.
>> Broadcast: None.
>> Last Season: Jal 44, Van Horn 8.
>> Notes: The Eagles broke out in a big way last week against Anthony, with Joshua Mendez finishing with more than 200 yards rushing and fellow running back Rudy Estrada finding the end zone four times. Quarterback Jermaine Corralez has done a nice job getting the ball in the hands of the right player and should have plenty of options tonight against the Panthers.
WINK WILDCATS AT NEW HOME LEOPARDS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m., Leopard Field, New Home.
>> Records: Wink 1-3; New Home 2-2.
>> Last Week: Wink lost to Alpine, 30-13; New Home lost to Hamlin, 55-7.
>> Broadcast: west11sports.com.
>> Last Season: Wink 55, New Home 6.
>> Notes: The Wildcats are using a two-quarterback system of Nick Gray and Kanon Gibson and the duo has combined to go 59 of 100 for 618 yards on the season. Zachary Rosas leads the rushing attack with 246 yards on 53 carries, with three touchdowns.
EL PASO FAITH CHRISTIAN LIONS AT MARFA SHORTHORNS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Martin Field, Marfa.
>> Records: Faith Christian 2-2; Marfa 1-3.
>> Last Week: Faith Christian lost to Sierra Blanca, 94-46; Marfa def. El Paso Immanuel Christian (forfeit).
>> Broadcast: None.
>> Last Season: Faith Christian 38, Marfa 18.
>> Notes: The Shorthorns got a victory by forfiet last week. Now it’s time to get their first of the season on the field.
BARKSDALE NUECES CANYON PANTHERS AT FORT DAVIS INDIANS
>> Time, Date, Place: 6 p.m. Friday, Bart Coan Field, Fort Davis.
>> Records: Nueces Canyon 2-1; Fort Davis 4-0
>> Last Week: Nueces Canyon ; Fort Davis def. Fort Hancock, 46-20.
>> Broadcast: FM-92.7 (Alpine).
>> Last Season: Nueces Canyon 66, Fort Davis 16.
>> Notes: The visiting Panthers will be playing their third Permian Basin team in four weeks (Balmorhea on Sept. 6 and Marfa on Sept. 13). … The Indians have scored 210 points this season, led by running backs Oscar Morales (28 carries, 373 yards, two TDs) and Blake Rubio (23-244-2) and quarterback Damien Tercero (8 of 13, 138 yards, six touchdowns).
BALMORHEA BEARS AT GRANDFALLS-ROYALTY COWBOYS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, John S. White Stadium, Grandfalls.
>> Records: Balmorhea 4-0; Grandfalls-Royalty 4-0
>> Last Week: Balmorhea def. McLean, 48-35; Grandfalls-Royalty def. Lenorah Grady, 74-26.
>> Broadcast: None.
>> Last Season: Balmorhea 66, Grandfalls-Royalty 20.
>> Notes: The top-ranked team in Class 1A Division I (Balmorhea) and the seventh-ranked team in Division II (Grandfalls-Royalty) are going to put some points on the scoreboard. … The Bears are averaging 63 points per game and are coming off a strong showing in a victory against defending Class 1-A Division state champion McLean. … The host Cowboys are putting up 71 points per game thus far this season.
RANKIN RED DEVILS AT GARDEN CITY BEARKATS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bearkat Stadium, Garden City.
>> Records: Rankin 4-0; Garden City 3-1
>> Last Week: Rankin def. Westbrook, 68-8; Garden City def. Buena Vista, 48-7.
>> Broadcast: None.
>> Last Season: Garden City 54, Rankin 8.
>> Notes: The Red Devils have been dominating opponents behind the play of Titan Quigg and De’Shon Goodley and have moved up to No. 4 in the state rankings. Traveling to face the Bearkats on their own turf, however, will prove to be a much tougher task as Coach Jeff Jones will have his team ready to play.
BUENA VISTA LONGHORNS AT KLONDIKE COUGARS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Cougar Stadium, Klondike.
>> Records: Buena Vista 1-3; Klondike 3-1.
>> Last Week: Buena Vista lost to Garden City, 48-7; Klondike def. Meadow, 65-39.
>> Broadcast: None.
>> Last Season: Klondike 28, Buena Vista 26.
>> Notes: The Longhorns have struggled, scoring just seven points over the past three games after a season-opening victory.
— LEE SCHEIDE
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.