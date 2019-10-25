HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 9 Permian Basin capsules

BIG SPRING STEERS AT ANDREWS MUSTANGS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Mustang Bowl, Andrews.
>> Records: Big Spring 1-6; Andrews 6-1.
>> Last Week: Big Spring did not play; Andrews did not play.
>> Broadcast: FM-105.5 (Andrews)
>> Last Season: Andrews 42, Big Spring 20.
>> Notes: Longtime rivals with programs going in opposite directions. The Steers have lost four in a row, while the Mustangs are riding a six-game winning streak into the District 2-4A Division I opener for both teams. … Andrews wide receiver Markeese Lawrence is second in the Permian Basin, having caught 46 passes for 744 yards and 13 touchdowns. He is not the only target for quarterback Brett Leach, however, as three teammates all have more than 200 yards in receiving this season.
SAN ANGELO LAKE VIEW CHIEFS AT SEMINOLE INDIANS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Wigwam Stadium, Seminole.
>> Records: Lake View 3-4; Seminole 5-2.
>> Last Week: Lake View did not play; Seminole did not play.
>> Broadcast: AM-1250/FM-106.3 (Seminole).
>> Last Season: Seminole 55, Lake View 6.
>> Notes: The Indians bounced back from a tough loss to Levelland on Oct. 4 with a solid victory against Brownfield on Oct. 11, the last time they were on the field. Seminole isn’t going to do anything fancy on offense, just try to punish the opposing defense with its triple option. … So far, 17 different players have carried the ball this season for the Indians, led by Damion Espino (55 carries, 378 yards, four touchdowns). … Seminole quarterback Jarrett Bagwell is expected back after sitting out the Brownfield game. “If it had been district game or playoff game, he could have gone,” Seminole coach Ty Palmer said of Bagwell, who was rolled into during a tackle against Levelland. “But we didn’t want to chance it and it gave us a chance to see some other kids back there.”
GREENWOOD RANGERS AT FORT STOCKTON PANTHERS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Panther Stadium, Fort Stockton.
>> Records: Greenwood 8-0 oveall, 4-0 District 1-4A Division II; Fort Stockton 6-1, 3-1.
>> Last Week: Greenwood def. Synder, 41-0; Fort Stockton def. Monahans, 26-13.
>> Broadcast: greenwoodsportsradio.com; AM-860/FM-94.3 (Fort Stockton).
>> Last Season: Greenwood 28, Fort Stockton 6.
>> Notes: This one is for all the marbles in District 1-4A Division II, though there still are two weeks remaining in the regular season after Friday. … A victory by the visiting Rangers gives them at least a share of the district crown, which they won outright a season ago. ... The Rangers are led by a three-pronged attack of running back Trey Cross, the area’s leading rusher (110 carries, 1,505 yards, 16 TDs), quarterback Weston Wilber (55 of 105, 1,154 yards, 21 TDs) and wide receiver Brody Ray (19 catches, 429 yards, 10 TDs). … Fort Stockton rallied from a 13-0 deficit last week at Monahans, scoring three times in the second half for the victory. A plus for the Panthers was the return of running back Pedro Vasquez, who missed five games after injuring his knee on opening night. … Vasquez found the end zone against Monahans and will be looking to help the Panthers control the football and keep the Rangers’ explosive offense off the field.
LAMESA GOLDEN TORNADOES AT PECOS EAGLES
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Rotary Field, Pecos.
>> Records: Lamesa 0-7 overall, 0-3 District 1-4A Division II; Pecos 4-4, 2-2.
>> Last Week: Lamesa did not play; Pecos def. Sweetwater, 62-49.
>> Broadcast: AM-1400 (Pecos).
>> Last Season: Lamesa 33, Pecos 7.
>> Notes: The Eagles now have some expectations attached to their program after a signature victory last week on the road against Sweetwater. Facing the Mustangs in the Mustang Bowl is always a tough task and Pecos rode the effort of a trio of running backs to climb right back into the race for a playoff spot in District 1-4A Division II. … A victory against the Tornadoes would put the Eagles in the driver’s seat in tiebreaker scenarios as they would have victories against Monahans, Sweetwater and Lamesa heading into the final two weeks of the regular season.
KERMIT YELLOW JACKETS AT TORNILLO COYOTES
>> Time, Date, Place: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Coyote Stadium, Tornillo.
>> Records: Tornillo 1-6; Kermit 1-4.
>> Last Week: Kermit did not play; Tornillo def. Fabens 13-6.
>> Broadcast: KPTX 93.8 HD 2 (Kermit).
>> Last Season: Kermit 35, Tornillo 6.
>> Notes: The Yellow Jackets are looking to make it two in a row as they enter District 1-3A Division I play against the Coyotes. … Kermit defeated Reagan County on Jesus Lara’s touchdown run late in the game on Oct. 11 in Big Lake. … Lara leads the Yellow Jackets with 476 yards rushing, on 51 carries, with three touchdowns. … Kermit faces a 222-mile trip, one way, to take on Tornillo.
ANTHONY WILDCATS AT ALPINE FIGHTIN' BUCKS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Tommy Sanchez Memorial Stadium, Anthony.
>> Records: Anthony 2-4; Alpine 5-2.
>> Last Week: Anthony did not play; Alpine did not play.
>> Broadcast: AM-1240 (Alpine).
>> Last Season: Alpine 39, Anthony 13.
>> Notes: The Fightin’ Bucks have seen sophomore quarterback Jayden Canaba emerge as one of the leaders on the team, which as won four straight games. … Canaba has passed for 546 yards, which is good for 10th in the Permian Basin. Joining Canaba in the backfield is the duo of Aaron Fellows (86 carries, 453 yards, eight TDs) and Travis Ruckman (52-443-9), giving Alpine a trio of players capable of taking over the game.
REAGAN COUNTY OWLS AT CRANE GOLDEN CRANES
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, El Ave Stadium, Crane.
>> Records: Reagan County 0-7; Crane 6-1.
>> Last Week: Reagan County did not play; Crane did not play.
>> Broadcast: myelave.com.
>> Last Season: Crane 37, Reagan County 7.
>> Notes: The Golden Cranes will be looking for a little redemption as they try to bounce back from their first loss of the season, on Oct. 11, against Denver City. … Crane is outscoring its opponents 348-146 through seven games, an average of 49.7 points per game. … Reagan County has allowed 235 points this season (33.6 ppg) and it doesn’t look to get any easier on the road against the Golden Cranes.
IRAAN BRAVES AT WINK WILDCATS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Wildcat Field, Wink.
>> Records: Iraan 0-7; Wink 4-3.
>> Last Week: Iraan did not play; Wink did not play.
>> Broadcast: west11sports.com (Wink).
>> Last Season: Iraan 34, Wink 7.
>> Notes: The Braves are going to travel, but look to have more than the 12 players who put on the pads for the trip to face Winters on Oct. 4. … Iraan coach Matthew Luddeke is getting several players back from injury, so should be close to the 19 that began the season on the sideline. … The Wildcats are led by senior quarterback Nick Gray, who has completed 51-of-81 passes for 717 yards and five touchdowns. Running back Zachary Rosas has added 755 yards rushing, on 87 carries, with 11 touchdowns to balance the offense, which has helped Wink put together a three-game winning streak heading into District 1-2A Division II competition.
VAN HORN EAGLES AT McCAMEY BADGERS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Badgers Stadium, McCamey.
>> Records: Van Horn 3-4; Mccamey 2-5.
>> Last Week: Van Horn did not play; McCamey did not play.
>> Broadcast: None.
>> Last Season: McCamey 53, Van Horn 0.
>> Notes: The Eagles, led by quarterback Jermaine Corralez and running backs Joshua Mendoza and Rudy Estrada, make the long drive to face the Badgers. … Mendez leads the team with 129 carries for 777 yards and four touchdowns, while Estrada has 347 yards rushing on 46 carries, with eight touchdowns. … Corralez, a sophomore, has done a solid job leading the offense, passing for 703 yards and 11 touchdowns. “They are drastically better than they were a year ago,” McCamey coach Michael Woodard said of the Eagles. “They bring a lot of speed and it’s definitely going to be tough game.” … Proving to be tough for the Badgers has been sophomore Nano Rodriguez, who has seen time at running back and wide receiver and leads the team in both categories (264 yards rushing, 408 yards receiving, five touchdowns).
BALMORHEA BEARS AT MARFA SHORTHORNS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Martin Field, Marfa.
>> Records: Balmorhea 7-0; Marfa 2-5.
>> Last Week: Balmorhea did not play; Marfa lost to Fort Hancock, 38-13.
>> Broadcast: None.
>> Last Season: Balmorhea 58, Marfa 0.
>> Notes: Balmorhea is ranked No. 1 in the state in the Class 1A Division I polls; Marfa is 70th. … This is the District 7-1A Division I opener for both teams.
SANDERSON EAGLES AT BUENA VISTA LONGHORNS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Longhorn Stadium, Imperial.
>> Records: Sanderson 3-3 overall, 1-1 District 5-1A Division II; Buena Vista 1-5, 0-0.
>> Last Week: Sanderson def. Sierra Blanca, 54-8; Buena Vista did not play.
>> Broadcast: None.
>> Last Season: Buena Vista 68, Sanderson 40.
>> Notes: It has been a while since the Longhorns have done anything but practice as their last game, against Marfa, was on Oct. 4. … This is the District 5-1A Division II opener for Buena Vista, while Sanderson evened its district record last week with its victory against Sierra Blanca.
GRANDFALLS-ROYALTY COWBOYS AT SIERRA BLANCA VAQUEROS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Gabriel Sanchez Memorial Field, Sierra Blanca.
>> Records: Grandfalls-Royalty 7-1 overall, 1-0 District 5-1A Division II; Sierra Blanca 3-3, 0-1.
>> Last Week: Grandfalls-Royalty def. Lueders-Avoca, 65-20; Sierra Blanca lost to Sanderson, 54-8.
>> Broadcast: None.
>> Last Season: Grandfalls-Royalty 79, Sierra Blanca 53.
>> Notes: The Cowboys can clinch a playoff berth with a victory. … Grandfalls-Royalty is the top-ranked team in the Class 1A Division II poll; Sierra Blanca sits in the 25th spot.
Contact Lee Scheide on Twitter @OALeeScheide, on Facebook at OA Lee Scheide, or call 432-333-7703.